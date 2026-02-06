Seth Meyers Figures Out What Trump Could Do That ‘Would Finally Drive Me Insane’ | Video

At this point, there’s not much that President Trump could do that would actually shock Seth Meyers — but there’s not nothing. In fact, on Thursday night, the NBC host figured out exactly what Trump could do that would “finally drive me insane” and also be surprising.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers picked apart Trump’s appearance at the National Prayer breakfast. The “Late Night” host noted that the event is supposed to be “normal” and “nonpartisan,” meant to bring people together in religion.

“But of course, Donald Trump is incapable of being normal. I mean, he’s also incapable of being nonpartisan, incapable of praying, and I bet he’s bad at breakfast too,” Meyers joked.

“I know it’s the most important meal of the day, but everything about Donald Trump screams, ‘I’m gonna wait and have a big lunch.’ That’s why he’s such a bloated sourpuss every day at four, he just crushed a massive lunch.”

While at the National Prayer Breakfast, the president recalled meals he’s had with House Speaker Mike Johnson, and how Trump has found it odd when Johnson has asked to pray beforehand. It irked Meyers, but it didn’t shock him.

“At this point, it would be shocking if Trump showed up to a public event wearing a suit that fits, in a tie that was an appropriate length, with his hair combed neatly to the side, and his skin a normal human color, and got through a full 90-minute speech without mentioning how much he hates windmills or toilets that don’t flush,” Meyers said.

“I would say ‘F–k it, show’s over, let’s go home!’ In fact, I think that’s what would finally drive me insane, you know?” he continued. “In an ironic twist of fate, I would start showing up here with my hair a mess, slathered in orange makeup, and I’d be all grumpy because I was the one who just had a big lunch.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.