‘SNL’: Michael Che Ambushes Colin Jost With Surprise One-Sided Joke Swap – and Another Dig at Scarlett Johansson | Video

Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che once again celebrated the end of the year at “Saturday Night Live” with a joke swap — sort of. This time, Jost faced a bit of an ambush, as only Che had written some jokes for him.

To tee up the segment, the duo reminded everyone of the fan-favorite bit, where the men each write jokes for the other, and they aren’t allowed to see them ahead of time. Jost immediately got nervous, and revealed that Che had told him they weren’t doing it this year. But, that was a lie, and so, instead of a swap, only Jost had to read jokes written by Che.

And yes, they were brutal. First up was a racist punchline, followed immediately by one about sexual abuse.

“The Archdiocese of New York announced that it will set up a $300 million fund for victims of church sexual abuse. And yet, I get nothing for keeping my mouth shut and taking it like a champ?” Jost read off in shock.

At Jost cringed at the knowledge of even worse punchlines coming, Che simply laughed, and told Jost “you should’ve written some jokes for me to tell.”

As always, Che made sure to include at least one punchline about Jost’s wife, Scarlett Johansson.

“New research shows that millions of women leave the workforce due to menopause, which means there’s only a couple years left of my gravy train!” Jost read, cracking up. “My girl already be like ‘Colin, I’m warm. Colin, I’m sweating.’ Bitch, you’re having a hot flash!”

“But don’t worry about me,” he begrudgingly continued. “I got a backup. They don’t call Wednesday ‘Hump Day’ for nothing!”

At that, an image of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams appeared on-screen, shocking both Jost and the audience. Fortunately for Jost, that was the last joke. Che valiantly tried to move on afterward, but everyone was laughing so hard, he took a moment to check on Jost.

You can watch Jost’s struggles in the video below.