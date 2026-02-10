Jimmy Kimmel Stunned by Stellan Skarsgård Calling Him the Bad Guy in Matt Damon Feud: ‘Don’t Know That I Would’ve Invited You Here!’

Jimmy Kimmel remains steadfast in his feud with actor Matt Damon but, when Stellan Skarsgård weighed in on the years-long battle, the ABC host was shocked by Skarsgård’s assessment.

Stopping by the late night show in support of his film “Sentimental Value,” Skarsgård reflected on which films American audiences ask him about the most these days. He noted that, more recently, it’s been the “Dune” films, but “Good Will Hunting” tends to be reliable as well. Naturally, Kimmel noted he has some issues with Skarsgård’s co-star from that film, and asked if Damon was different back then.

“Maybe he had a different attitude than you have,” Skarsgård replied. “Yeah, because, in your relationship, you’re the bad guy.”

Play video

Kimmel immediately cracked up, but just as immediately defended himself.

“Well, you know what they say, when you speak to actors, they say ‘Of course the villain doesn’t think he’s the bad guy,’ right?” he retorted. “So maybe that’s him.”

Skarsgård mostly just gave Kimmel a look after that, rather than verbally responding. That prompted the late night host to get a bit more defensive, shaming Skarsgård for his choice.

“If I’d known you were going to pick sides, I don’t know that I would’ve invited you here, honestly!” he joked.

When Skarsgård questioned how he picked sides, Kimmel bellowed that the actor “made me the villain” before joking that he had planned to say such nice things about Skarsgård’s film before this exchange.

You can watch the whole moment in the video above.