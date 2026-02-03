‘The Last of Us’ Season 3: Jorge Lendeborg Jr. to Replace Danny Ramirez, Clea DuVall Joins Cast

“The Last of Us” Season 3 has found its replacement for Danny Ramirez: Jorge Lendeborg Jr. will step into the HBO series as Firefly Manny Alvarez.

Clea DuVall was also announced Tuesday as a new member for the Kaitlyn Dever-led third installment. DuVall will play a seraphite, TheWrap has learned. She is represented by United Talent Agency.

Lendeborg is represented by Verve, Mosaic and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

While details of her role are being kept under wraps, DuVall is known in recent years for her work both in front of and behind the camera, starring on series like “Poke Face,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The First Lady” and “Veep” and directing series like “Poker Face” and “Looking for Alaska” and the Christmastime queer rom-com “Happiest Season.”

Lendeborg has appeared in all of the Tom Holland-led “Spider-Man” features, beginning with “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017. He also top-billed the 2021 feature “American Carnage” and previously held supporting roles in “Love, Simon,” “Bumblebee” and the “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” limited series.

After co-starring opposite Dever as a Firefly in Season 2, Ramirez dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts, TheWrap previously reported.

He appeared in four episodes as Manny Alvarez. Ramirez (“Top Gun: Maverick”) was cast for Season 2 in November 2024. His character Manny is a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most. He is instrumental in Abby’s (Dever) journey of revenge against Joel (Pedro Pascal) after Joel’s Firefly massacre in Season 1. Abby and Manny were introduced in Season 2 but viewed as secondary characters; Abby’s journey in Seattle is set to be explored at length from her own perspective in Season 3.

Coming up, Ramirez is one of the many Marvel Cinematic Universe alums (“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Brave New World”) slated for “Avengers: Doomsday,” hitting theaters Dec. 18.

Nexus Point News first reported Lendeborg’s casting for Season 3.