‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Stunned by Trump Shaming Alex Pretti’s Gun Ownership: ‘Rest in Peace, 2nd Amendment’ | Video

Despite stressing the importance of the second amendment last year, President Trump shamed Alex Pretti this week because he legally had a gun on his person when he was killed by ICE in Minnesota. Trump said on Tuesday that “You can’t have guns,” and those words stunned “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“Rest in peace, Second Amendment,” she quipped on Wednesday’s episode of the ABC talk show. “I can’t imagine if a Democratic president walked out and said, ‘You can’t have a gun, you can’t bring a gun, we’re not doing guns.’ People would be up in arms.”

Trump and his allies’ insistence that Pretti should not have had a gun on him has drawn harsh backlash this week, as people recalled how the Trump administration defended Kyle Rittenhouse, who traveled across state lines to a protest in Wisconsin, where he ended up fatally shooting two protestors.

TAKEAWAYS FROM DHS REPORT ON ALEX PRETTI SHOOTING: After a new report on the federal agents who killed Minneapolis ICU nurse Alex Pretti has the president's inner circle pointing fingers, 'The View' co-hosts discuss. pic.twitter.com/tkLPnyWmgo — The View (@TheView) January 28, 2026

Trump’s sudden pivot on gun rights and safety also surprised host Sara Haines. Specifically, she was stunned that it was Trump himself publicly speaking against guns.

“I was a little shocked that a lot of his top administrative officials were loosely talking, but I’m getting used to them not fully grasping things, you know, like the Constitution,” she said. “But if we have to endure conversations about guns after every school shooting, and kids being shot, and how we need good people with guns — well, Alex Pretti was a good guy with a gun, and we see how that turned out for him.”

Farah Griffin also called the killing of Pretti by ICE “an utter breakdown of protocol,” considering he wasn’t a threat.

“Once somebody is disabled, their arms above their head, their shirt pulled over their back, their gun removed from their person, there is not a law enforcement entity in this country who would say the next step is that 10 times they should be shot,” she said. “That is indefensible.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.