‘The View’ Hosts Sneer at Idea of Ghislaine Maxwell Revealing All for Clemency: ‘She Can Sit Down 10 Times Over’

Convicted abuser and known Jeffrey Epstein partner Ghislaine Maxwell is hoping to cut a new deal with federal law enforcement, offering to reveal everything she knows about Epstein’s operations, in exchange for full clemency. For the hosts of “The View,” the idea was nothing short of absurd on Tuesday morning.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts watched footage of Maxwell’s testimony during a House deposition, in which she repeatedly pleaded the fifth when asked about Epstein. A representative for Maxwell in the video noted that the only path to getting information from her would be a full pardon from President Trump. But the hosts of “The View” aren’t convinced her information is needed at this point.

“You can’t trust anything she says,” host Sara Haines said bluntly. “She’s been lying, cheating and doing all the things that she did to seduce these women, to recruit these women, to groom these women — excuse me, girls! They were girls, they were young girls.”

“She herself was part of the abuse,” Haines continued. “We don’t need to hear anything she has to say.”

The host then argued that Maxwell needs to be sent back to a maximum security prison “where pedophiles belong,” before reiterating that no information she could provide would warrant clemency.

“She needs to be treated the way the lowest on the totem pole are,” Haines said. “She can sit down ten times over, we’ve got what we need in the files, no one needs to hear from her. Ever.”

For her part, host Joy Behar reiterated her frustration with the fact that Maxwell remains the only Epstein associate in prison, despite the identities of others being known. Behar once again pointed out that, so far, only a woman is facing consequences, but Haines added that Maxwell “deserves to be there.”

Speaking as a former federal prosecutor, host Sunny Hostin agreed that there’s no point in granting Maxwell clemency now, given how the system works.

“You don’t go to trial, get convicted of some of the most heinous behavior, criminal behavior, in U.S. history, then get put in a real federal penitentiary for 20years, and then make a deal,” Hostin explained.

“That’s just not how it happens, because you can’t trust whatever she says, because she’s only saying it to get out. So there’s just no question that she shouldn’t get clemency.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.