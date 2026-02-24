‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She’s Watching ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Over Trump’s SOTU: ‘Don’t Want to Just Take It Anymore’ | Video

President Trump will deliver his next State of the Union address on Tuesday night, but “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg won’t be watching. Instead, she’s prioritizing “Bob’s Burgers,” and on Tuesday morning, she explained why.

The subject led the day’s Hot Topics, with Goldberg posing the question of what her co-hosts are expecting during the speech. But, she was quick to joke that she personally expects to be watching a show she actually enjoys, rather than listening to more of what’s happening in the world because of Trump.

“I will catch the highlights of this, because I just, I can’t,” she said. “You know, because we have to absorb so much of it, I just, I have to keep my evenings for myself.”

PREVIEW OF TRUMP’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS: As the president says he'll address the "greatest economy" in his address tonight, 'The View' co-hosts and guest co-host Amanda Carpenter discuss what they expect to hear from him. pic.twitter.com/eebU3ItRbz — The View (@TheView) February 24, 2026

Whoopi was the outlier at the table though, as each of her co-hosts said they’ll be watching the address for various reasons, ranging from expected hilarity to hoping that Democrats will be able to use it to push back.

As the women tried to persuade Whoopi to tune in, she held steady to her plans, especially because she’s confident that Trump “knows he’s in trouble.” She also reiterated how much working on “The View” forces her to be plugged in.

“Because of the work that we do every day, where we have to know everything that he’s been saying, I’m keeping my night for myself,” she repeated. “And so I will find out what he said on the news tonight, because I don’t want to just take it anymore.”

“I don’t like just sitting there taking it, and when you’re by yourself at home, you are taking it,” she continued. You are taking it. You’re accepting it.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.