Where to Watch Padma Lakshmi’s New Cooking Show, ‘America’s Culinary Cup’

Padma Lakshmi is back with a new culinary competition, and “America’s Culinary Cup” promises to be intense.

The new series will see 16 chefs compete by invitation only, with chefs Michael Cimarusti and Wylie Dufresne serving as judges. Lakshmi will host the series, and serve as executive producer as well.

The contestants will “be tested against the competition’s 10 culinary commandments – meat, vegetables, sauces, dessert, innovation, flavors, sustainability, world cuisine, consistency, culinary science and technology – the very principles that define greatness in the kitchen.”

The prize? A life-changing amount of money. You can find all the details you need below.

When does it premiere?

“America’s Culinary Cup” kicks off on Wednesday, March 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. You’ll be up late if you want to watch it live, as the premiere is 90 minutes long.

Is it streaming or on broadcast?

Both! You’ll be able to watch it live on CBS, or streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

What’s the prize?

The winner of this competition will take home the biggest cash prize in culinary television history: a staggering $1 million.

When do new episodes come out?

You can watch new episodes of “America’s Culinary Cup” every Wednesday on CBS.

Are the chefs just normal people?

Oh no, no. The contestants on “America’s Culinary Cup” arrived by invitation only, not application. The sixteen contestants are made up of Michelin-star chefs, James Beard Award winners and nominees — for those unfamiliar, the James Beard awards are like the Oscars of the food world — and Bocuse d’Or medalists.

Watch the trailer: