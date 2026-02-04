Where to Watch Sabrina Carpenter in ‘The Muppet Show’ 2026 Special

“The Muppet Show” is back! Well, kind of.

The series hasn’t been rebooted into a full season, but there is a new special available for fans new and old to check out. “Music, comedy and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre,” the synopsis promises.

But who’s joining them this time around? How many episodes are there actually? When and where can you even watch it? Well, worry not, we can answer all of those questions for you.

You can find everything you need to know below.

When does it come out?

“The Muppet Show” premieres on Feb. 4, 2026.

Is it streaming?

Yes it is. You can watch the special on Disney+ now.

Can I watch it if I don’t have Disney+?

Yes, you can. The special is also airing on ABC at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 4.

How many episodes are there?

For now, there’s only one. This is more of a special, than the start of a new series. But, there is the possibility and hope to do more in the future. So, at least for the time being, you aren’t making a huge time commitment, as the special is only 33 minutes.

Who are the humans participating in this Muppet show?

The Muppets often tend to find themselves with famous friends, and yes, that’s still the case here. In this special, fans will see Seth Rogen, Sabrina Carpenter and Maya Rudolph all pop in.

Watch the trailer: