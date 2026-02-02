‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ Lands Early Season 3 Renewal, Drops First Season 2 Trailer

A new neighbor brings new complications for Jon Hamm‘s not-as-rich-as-he-appears thief in the first trailer for “Your Friends and Neighbors” Season 2.

Plus, Apple TV celebrated the teaser’s release on Monday with the joint announcement that it has handed out an early Season 3 renewal to the series, two months before its second season is set to premiere.

The suburban crime thriller debuted on Apple’s streaming service in the spring of 2025, where it received largely positive reactions from both critics and casual TV viewers alike. The show’s debut was also precipitated by an early Season 2 renewal that Apple granted nearly six months earlier. This is now another show of confidence from Apple in both “Your Friends and Neighbors” and creator Jonathan Tropper’s overarching vision for the series.

The show’s first season ended with Hamm’s disillusioned Andrew “Coop” Cooper rejecting a chance to return to his previous life of cushy, high-stakes hedge fund management in favor of going all-in on his new life of crime. Unfortunately for Hamm’s suave anti-hero, “Your Friends and Neighbors” Season 2 brings with it a new character played by James Marsden, who seems to know more about Coop’s criminal activities than he should.

“Your Friends and Neighbors” Season 2 will also feature returning stars Amanda Peet, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Aimee Carrero, Lena Hall, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan. Olivia Munn is also back as Coop’s former on-again-off-again partner Sam Levitt, despite the “Your Friends and Neighbors” Season 1 finale revealing her attempt to frame Hamm’s small-time criminal for the death of her husband.

It remains to be seen how Season 2 will explore the fallout of Sam’s failed plan. For Coop, things seem to be looking up at the start of the season. “Life is better than it’s been for a while,” he notes early in the new teaser, but viewers know that will not last long. Coop himself even seems aware of it, with Hamm’s character predicting “that’s generally when life will serve up a perfectly aimed kick in the crotch.”

Enter: Marsden’s new neighbor, whom fans will get to learn more about when “Your Friends and Neighbors” Season 2 premieres Friday, April 3, on Apple TV.