Home > Creative Content > What to Watch

The 3 Best Movies on HBO Max This Week

Including a superhero sequel, a sci-fi masterpiece and one of the best cinematic epics of all time

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Florence Pugh in "Dune: Part 2" (Warner Bros.)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Movie fans have a lot to look forward to this week, whether eagerly awaiting news out of Comic-Con or fighting for premium “Odyssey” tickets in its second weekend. HBO Max has something to satisfy all such cinephiles this week, including a solid superhero sequel, a sci-fi masterpiece and one of film’s greatest action epics.

Here are the three best movies to watch on HBO Max this week.

"Deadpool 2"
“Deadpool 2” (20th Century Studios)

“Deadpool 2”

The “Avengers: Doomsday” trailer and San Diego Comic-Con hype may have you wanting to check out a superhero movie this week. “Deadpool 2” is a great choice. There’s a world in which this sequel is overly derivative of its lightning-in-a-bottle predecessor, sticking to playing the hits and making the same old jokes.

Instead, the sequel widens the emotional aperture of the first film, putting the “Merc with a Mouth” on a much more touching journey than before. It also benefits from a new set of strong supporting characters (such as Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’s Domino). The X-Force sequence alone makes this one worth the watch.

Ryan Reynolds Deadpool Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness
Read Next
Ryan Reynolds Finally Reveals Who Leaked 'Deadpool' Test Footage
Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler in 'Dune: Part Two' (Warner Bros.)
Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler in ‘Dune: Part Two’ (Warner Bros.)

“Dune: Part Two”

If Comic-Con isn’t your thing, then maybe “The Odyssey” has you wanting to watch another epic blockbuster. One of “The Odyssey’s” most direct competitors for the best-of-the-decade crown in that arena is Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two.” The first “Dune” film is a phenomenal blockbuster in its own right, laying the groundwork for the definitive adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel.

But Villeneuve and company hit the ground running in this sequel, a film that simultaneously feels grander and more intimate than its predecessor. From the first frame until the last, this is thoughtful, awe-inspiring epic filmmaking, the likes of which we must never take for granted.

"Seven Samurai" (Toho)
“Seven Samurai” (Toho)

“Seven Samurai”

If you want a more classic film epic to satisfy your post-“Odyssey” viewing, there are few better options than Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai.” The film, which follows a group of seven warriors who unite to defend a village from bandits, has inspired numerous action movies since. Decades later, this 207-minute epic remains a jaw-dropping example of action filmmaking at its best.

Aaron Pierre in "Rebel Ridge" (Netflix)
Read Next
The Most Intense Thrillers to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments