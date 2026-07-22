Movie fans have a lot to look forward to this week, whether eagerly awaiting news out of Comic-Con or fighting for premium “Odyssey” tickets in its second weekend. HBO Max has something to satisfy all such cinephiles this week, including a solid superhero sequel, a sci-fi masterpiece and one of film’s greatest action epics.

Here are the three best movies to watch on HBO Max this week.

“Deadpool 2” (20th Century Studios) “Deadpool 2” The “Avengers: Doomsday” trailer and San Diego Comic-Con hype may have you wanting to check out a superhero movie this week. “Deadpool 2” is a great choice. There’s a world in which this sequel is overly derivative of its lightning-in-a-bottle predecessor, sticking to playing the hits and making the same old jokes. Instead, the sequel widens the emotional aperture of the first film, putting the “Merc with a Mouth” on a much more touching journey than before. It also benefits from a new set of strong supporting characters (such as Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’s Domino). The X-Force sequence alone makes this one worth the watch. Read Next

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Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler in ‘Dune: Part Two’ (Warner Bros.) “Dune: Part Two” If Comic-Con isn’t your thing, then maybe “The Odyssey” has you wanting to watch another epic blockbuster. One of “The Odyssey’s” most direct competitors for the best-of-the-decade crown in that arena is Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two.” The first “Dune” film is a phenomenal blockbuster in its own right, laying the groundwork for the definitive adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel. But Villeneuve and company hit the ground running in this sequel, a film that simultaneously feels grander and more intimate than its predecessor. From the first frame until the last, this is thoughtful, awe-inspiring epic filmmaking, the likes of which we must never take for granted.