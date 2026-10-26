The 3 Best Movies to Stream on HBO Max This Week

It’s Halloween week, but HBO Max has more than just scary stories to stream in the dark. The streaming service has a robust library with plenty to watch from all genres, including a gothic romance, an underseen Hugh Jackman drama and one of the best animated movies of the century.
Here are the three best movies to stream on HBO Max this week.
Corpse Bride
Mike Johnson and Tim Burton’s stop-motion animated feature “Corpse Bride” is a slam dunk of Halloween season cinema. The film, which follows a man who accidentally reanimates a corpse by practicing his wedding vows — thus leading her to believe that the two are married. It’s gorgeously animated with a brilliant screenplay from John August, Caroline Thompson and Pamela Pettler (adapting Howard Schwartz’s “The Finger”). A perfect October watch.
The Death of Robin Hood
“The Death of Robin Hood” shares some DNA with Hugh Jackman’s acclaimed superhero drama “Logan” — a legend reflecting on his mortality and symbology as he nears the end of his story. But Michael Sarnoski is a phenomenal filmmaker, one with a strong visual eye and tonal control. Putting this story in his hands is a recipe for greatness.
Kubo and the Two Strings
Laika just released the studio’s sixth stop-motion animated feature, “Wildwood,” a sweeping and breathtaking piece of epic filmmaking. The studio has a strong track record, one that includes the magnificent “Kubo and the Two Strings.” This film, written by Marc Haimes and Chris Butler based on a story by Haimes and Shannon Tindle, is one of the century’s best animated movies, an intricate and emotional fantasy adventure featuring strong performances from Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey and more.