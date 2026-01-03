3 Best New Movies to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

This weekend marks the start of a new year and a new month, which means Netflix‘s streaming library has been freshly shaken up once again. New movies have arrived on the streamer in January, including a 2019 crowdpleaser that has not lost an ounce of its charm and a 2016 thriller that still cuts like a jagged knife. One of the month’s quieter Netflix additions, meanwhile, happens to be a wildly underrated effort from an inimitable filmmaker.

Here are the three best movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend.

“Ford v Ferrari” (20th Century Fox) “Ford v. Ferrari” (2019) “Ford v Ferrari” is just about as rip-roaring and endearing as a movie gets. “Logan” director James Mangold’s open-hearted, straightforward drama about the 1966 Le Mans race and, specifically, the rivalry between its Italian Ferrari drivers and its American-based Ford racers, is anchored by two immensely likable, charming star performances from Matt Damon as Caroll Shelby and Christian Bale as Ken Miles. Together, Bale and Damon fuel “Ford v Ferrari” with enough megawatt star power to keep it cruising smoothly along at all times. It may not be as technically impressive as last year’s “F1,” but it creates more of an emotional foothold in your heart — one strong enough to give its bittersweet climax the misty-eyed weight it deserves.

“Green Room” (A24) “Green Room” (2016) One of the best feel-bad thrillers of the last decade, “Green Room” is a punk-rock nail-biter from “Rebel Ridge” writer-director Jeremy Saulnier. A suffocating, contained piece of genre filmmaking, Saulnier’s 2016 gem follows the members of a barely-getting-by hardcore group who find themselves taken hostage and laid siege by a group of neo-Nazi skinheads after they accidentally witness a murder at the posse’s remote club. Overflowing with queasy, nightmarish violence, “Green Room” packs in enough vividly realized details to keep you completely immersed in its brutal story and backwoods world. It’s a relentless slow-burn thriller that gets its grip on you early and never lets go.