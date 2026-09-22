‘Best Medicine’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

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“Best Medicine” is back – and this season, you can look forward to one more hour of strange medical cases and small-town antics than we got last year.

Starring two-time Emmy-nominated “The Good Wife” actor Josh Charles as Dr. Martin Best, the series follows the brilliant surgeon as he leaves behind his big-city medical career after an operating room mishap and becomes the local doctor in an offbeat fishing town, Port Wenn, where his poor bedside manner and loner tendencies put him in constant conflict with the locals.

Also starring “Suits” and “Timeless” actress Abigail Spencer, “Designing Women” and “Young Sheldon” star Annie Potts, and TV comedy regular Josh Segarra (most recently in “Animal Control” and “Abbott Elementary”), “Best Medicine” Season 2 promises wilder cases than ever and plenty of cozy small-town vibes just in time for fall.

Here’s everything you need to know about when to watch new episodes as they roll out, on TV and streaming.

When does “Best Medicine” Season 2 premiere?

The series was a midseason premiere in 2025, but it returned for Season 2 as a part of the fall lineup with a special early premiere on Sunday, Sep. 20.

The premiere will re-air in its regular timeslot on Tuesday, Sep. 22 at 8/7c.

What time do new episodes air?

New episodes will drop weekly at 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesdays, airing ahead of “Doc” Season 3.

Where are the episodes streaming?

New episodes of “Best Medicine” will debut on streaming next-day on Hulu and Disney+ following their network premiere, which means you can stream Episode 1 now!

Going forward, new episodes will be available to stream Wednesdays on Hulu and Disney+.

Are new episodes streaming on Netflix?

Not yet and probably not for a while.

Season 1 is also currently streaming on Netflix, but don’t expect to see Season 2 episodes there week-to-week. The first season hit Netflix in Aug. 2026, well after the Season 1 finale, and if Season 2 streams there, it will likely follow suit.

When are new episodes coming out?

Following the double-airing of the Season 2 premiere, Episode 2 will drop on Tuesday, Sep. 29.

Fox has only revealed episodic details for the first three episodes at the moment, and we’ll continue to update the full Season 2 release schedule below as new releases roll out.

S.2 Ep. 1: “Be Careful What You Fish For” – Special premiere on Sunday, Sep. 20, before re-airing on Tuesday, Sep. 22. “While Martin continues to struggle with his blood phobia, a mermaid washes ashore in Port Wenn to the amazement of everyone in town. Meanwhile, Judith, a well-meaning townsperson (guest star Andrea Martin), creates havoc while on prescribed oxygen, Louisa continues to see Martin’s girlfriend Eden for medical guidance and Greg and George’s success from the seas urchin boom take its toll on the both of them.”

S.2 Ep. 2: “Breakin’ In Is Hard to Do” – Tuesday, Sep. 29 “When the Port Wenn pharmacy is robbed, including Louisa’s critical time-sensitive medicine, Martin deduces that the culprit desperately needs his help. Meanwhile, Greg and George clash with a rival food truck owner, Sarah tries to bond with Eden, and Martin is on the receiving end of a special brand of Port Wenn affection”

S.2 Ep. 3: “Crate Expectations” – Tuesday, Oct. 6

How many episodes are in Season 2?

“Best Medicine” Season 2 will have 14 episodes – one more hour to spend with Martin and the kooky characters of Port Wenn than we got in Season 1.

And that’s two more episodes than Season 2 was initially renewed for! “Best Medicine” snagged a renewal back in March 2025 with a 12-episode order, but that order was bumped up an additional episode during Upfronts.

Has “Best Medicine” been renewed for Season 3?

Season 2 just debuted, so we’re still a ways off from news about a potential Season 3 renewal. Stay tuned, and we’ll update you when that changes!