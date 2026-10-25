The 3 Best Movies Streaming Free on YouTube This Week

“The Fugitive” (Warner Bros.) “The Fugitive” (1993) A chase thriller for the ages, 1993’s “The Fugitive” is one of the best blockbusters of the 1990s. Based on the 1960 TV series of the same name, director Andrew Davis’ star-driven thriller follows an accomplished doctor (Harrison Ford) who is framed for the murder of his wife and sentenced to death only to escape police custody following a prison bus crash. As he attempts to clear his name and uncover the real identity of his wife’s killer, he is pursued by a maniacally driven, relentless U.S. Deputy Marshal (Tommy Lee Jones). “The Fugitive” mines gold out of the clash between Ford’s Richard Kimble and Jones’ Samuel Gerard, delivering an action movie that is as superficially entertaining as it is dramatically compelling. It effortlessly holds your attention for all of its 130 minutes.

“Edge of Tomorrow” (Warner Bros. Pictures) “Edge of Tomorrow” (2014) Based on a 2004 Japanese light novel titled “All You Need Is Kill,” 2014’s “Edge of Tomorrow” is one of the best and most ingenious riffs on a “Groundhog Day”-esque time loop story that Hollywood has yet produced. Directed by Doug Liman and co-written by “Mission: Impossible” filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, “Edge of Tomorrow” follows a cowardly U.S. major (Tom Cruise) who is forced onto the frontlines of humanity’s war against Earth’s alien invaders only to end up trapped in a time loop that leaves him endlessly repeating the same day over and over again every time he dies. As a coward who is forced toward competence by his own immortality, Cruise gets the chance to show off more comedic and dramatic range in “Edge of Tomorrow” than is usual for his big-screen action fare. Emily Blunt handily steals the show, though, as a skilled warrior who becomes an unexpected ally and companion for Cruise’s unlikely hero. Together, Blunt and Cruise find the heart at the center of a blockbuster that fittingly holds up no matter how many times you rewatch it.