We’re back with seven more cinematic goodies that are currently streaming on Paramount+, and you’re going to want to check them out this weekend.

Our list is comprised of total film classics, and some of the most stellar star talent, including Al Pacino, Nicole Kidman, Chris Rock and Timothée Chalamet.

The options range from a romantic drama, a beloved Nickeldeon TV show’s very first feature and one of the most iconic mafia movies of all time.

Check out our seven Paramount+ movie picks below.