We’re back with seven more cinematic goodies that are currently streaming on Paramount+, and you’re going to want to check them out this weekend.
Our list is comprised of total film classics, and some of the most stellar star talent, including Al Pacino, Nicole Kidman, Chris Rock and Timothée Chalamet.
The options range from a romantic drama, a beloved Nickeldeon TV show’s very first feature and one of the most iconic mafia movies of all time.
Check out our seven Paramount+ movie picks below.
“Call Me by Your Name”
The film “Call Me by Your Name” is set in 1983 and is centered on Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), a 17-year-old boy vacationing with his family at their villa in Lombardy, Italy. He develops a summer romance with one of his father’s visitors, Oliver (Armie Hammer), a handsome doctoral student who is also his father’s intern. Over time, the two grow fond of one another and Elio ventures on a journey of self-discovery.
“Down to Earth” (2001)
They say you only live once, but for comedian Lance Barton in “Down to Earth,” the rule doesn’t ring true. After finding out Heaven got his death date mixed up with someone else’s, an agent of the Heavens places him in a temporary body — a wealthy man who’s been murdered by his wife — until another more suitable option is available. However, in his second wind, he starts to discover true happiness like he’d never experienced before.
“Superstar” (1999)
Molly Shannon cracked us all up playing Mary Katherine Gallagher, a quirky and awkward high school student who dreams of one day dating popular jock Sky Corrigan (Will Ferrell) and becoming an ultimate superstar talent. To make her dreams of love come true, she signs up for her school’s contest, in which she’ll have to compete against Sky’s girlfriend Evian Graham (Elain Hendrix).
“Queen & Slim” (2019)
The love connection between Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) kicks off on their first date after Queen shoots a rogue police officer in self-defense. As they attempt to evade law enforcement, they embark on an eventful Bonnie-and-Clyde journey that ignites a light of love between them.
“The Rugrats Movie” (1998)
Listen, there was no bigger deal for millennials than when this bad boy hit theaters. The Rugrats made it to the big screen in 1998 with the release of the iconic TV show’s first feature film. It centers on the day Tommy (E.G. Daily) gets to meet his baby brother Dil. While at first overjoyed that he’s got a sibling, mean ol’ Angelica suggests Tommy will no longer be a priority as long as Dil is around. To stop that from happening, Tommy heads out with his crib crew on a mission to return Dil back to the hospital.
“The Stepford Wives” (2004)
After facing some professional setbacks, TV executive Joanna Eberhart (Nicole Kidman) moves her family from New York City to a quaint and polished neighborhood in Stepford, Connecticut, where everyone’s wife is dainty, reserved and submissive towards their husbands. Joanna’s husband quickly takes a liking to the community’s ways of living, but Joanna can’t help thinking that something is a bit strange about the ladies.
“The Godfather”
In “The Godfather,” Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), the son of the don, reluctantly joins his father’s mafia, and he experiences the violent and political realities of being in a crime family. When his father dies, Michael, who is best suited to replace him, delves deeper into the family, where more dangers and bigger payoffs find him.