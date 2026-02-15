We’re back with another movie three-pack for you to mark down as must-watches this weekend.
With so many options and such little time, we’ve narrowed down the flicks you should be checking out. Since it’s Valentines Day weekend, we’ve included two movies centered on two people in love. But, well, one’s a lot more toxic than the other. So watch the romantic thriller with caution.
Plus, this list features a biopic of one of the most popular and beloved artists, whose work explores gender, identity and post-colonialism.
There’s a lot to look forward to. Check out the list below.
“Shakespeare in Love” (1998)
First on the list is John Madden’s “Shakespeare in Love,” a comical love story about a young Shakespeare who meets and falls in love with a woman who inspires him to pen his most famous tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet.”
“Fear” (1996)
Next up is James Foley’s dramatic thriller “Fear,” starring Mark Wahlberg as David McCall, a charming and handsome young man named who captures the eye of sweet and caring Nicole (Reese Witherspoon). Their a relationship blooms into a romantic affair, but Nicole begins to notice David’s psychopathic and manipulative ways. As he unveils more and more of his true self, and she tries her best to break it off. However, she quickly realizes he won’t be letting her go so easy.
“Frida” (2002)
The life and accomplishments of artist Frida Kahlo were depicted in Julie Taymor’s 2002 biographical film “Frida.” The movie explores her turbulent relationship with famous muralist Diego Rivera, as well the her fame and cultural, artistic and societal influence.