3 Best Movies to Watch on Hulu This Weekend

We’re kicking off the month of February with another movie three-pack, and it’s a special one for the lovers.
With tons of options available, we know it’s hard to choose the best title to hit play on. And that’s why you have us to make the process a little easier.
And this time around, we wanted to curate a Hulu and chill selection for you and your bae, and it just so happens to include some of the biggest classics in cinema.
Check out the movies below.
“Pretty Woman” (1990)
If we didn’t have this movie on the list, it would be a big mistake. Huge!
And that’s why “Pretty Woman” is the first title we’re going to discuss. It follows the love story of a sex worker and a wealthy corporate raider who fall head over heels for one another and ultimately build a strong bond despite their different socioeconomic backgrounds. However, they quickly learn their different upbringings might present some challenges in the relationship.
“How Stella Got Her Groove Back” (1998)
A girls’ getaway to Jamaica turns into a romantic affair when Stella (Angela Bassett), a highly successful, single 40-year-old stockbroker, meets Winston (Taye Diggs), a young, handsome and charming local who sweeps her off her feet and whisks her away to a secluded island. But when it’s time to return home, Stella realizes she doesn’t want the relationship to end and is faced with the challenges of long distance and their age gap.
The film is adapted from the novel of the same name. It was directed by Kevin Rodney Sullivan, with a screenplay by Terry McMillan and Ronald Bass; McMillan also wrote the story. The cast includes Bassett, Diggs, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina King, Suzanne Douglas, Michael J. Pagan, Richard Lawson, Danny Glover, Barry Shabaka Henley and more.
“When Harry Met Sally” (1989)
There’s nothing better than a good friends-to-lovers story. Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal star as Sally Albright and Harry Burns, longtime pals who stay close over the years and through various other relationships. However, after years of arguing about whether men and women can truly have a platonic relationship, they finally admit the spark between them on New Year’s Eve.