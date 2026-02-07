3 Best Movies to Watch on Hulu This Weekend

We’re kicking off the month of February with another movie three-pack, and it’s a special one for the lovers.

With tons of options available, we know it’s hard to choose the best title to hit play on. And that’s why you have us to make the process a little easier.

And this time around, we wanted to curate a Hulu and chill selection for you and your bae, and it just so happens to include some of the biggest classics in cinema.

Check out the movies below.