New on Hulu in January 2026

Hulu is set to kick off 2026 with an impressive lineup of acquisitions and streaming premieres this month.

On Jan. 9, the streamer will premiere the entire second season of the Steven Knight-created historical drama “A Thousand Blows,” less than a year after the series made its debut in Feb. 2025. A few days later, Hulu will unveil the two-episode premiere of “Tell Me Lies” Season 3 on Jan. 13.

Elsewhere, the platform is lined up to become the streaming home of “Twinless,” writer-director James Sweeney’s breakout Sundance psychological black comedy starring Dylan O’Brien as a man grieving the death of his twin brother. The film arrives on Hulu on Jan. 16. Hulu’s other January film acquisitions include 1995’s “Heat,” 1987’s “Predator,” the Adam Sandler-starring “Big Daddy” and Denzel Washington’s first two “Equalizer” movies.

Below, check out the full list of everything new on Hulu in January.

Jan. 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026

“Global Soul Kitchen” Season 2

“Million Dollar Zombie Flips” Season 1

“Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes” Season 3A

“Red Eye (UK)” Season 2

“28 Weeks Later” (2007)

“A Good Day to Die Hard” (2013)

“Bad Moms” (2016)

“Behind Enemy Lines” (2001)

“Big Daddy” (1999)

“Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” (2006)

“Call Me Claus” (2001)

“Drunk Parents” (2019)

“El Aroma del Pasto Recien Cortado” (2025)

“Empire Records” (1995)

“Hacksaw Ridge” (2016)

“Heat” (1995)

“Hotel Transylvania” (2012)

“Hotel Transylvania 2” (2015)

“I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer” (2006)

“Idiocracy” (2006)

“Infinitely Polar Bear” (2015)

“Interview” (2007)

“Irrational Man” (2015)

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” (2015)

“Little Manhattan” (2005)

“No Me Sigas” (2025)

“No Nos Moveran” (2025)

“O Brother, Where Art Thou?” (2000)

“Predator” (1987)

“Predator 2” (1990)

“Predators” (2010)

“Red” (2010)

“Red 2” (2012)

“Resident Evil” (2002)

“Shutter” (2008)

“Son-in-Law” (1993)

“Step Up” (2006)

“Super Troopers” (2002)

“Taken” (2009)

“Taken 2” (2012)

“The Abyss” (1989)

“The Equalizer” (2014)

“The Equalizer 2” (2018)

“The Hot Chick” (2002)

“The Illusionist” (2010)

“The Informers” (2009)

“The Invisible Woman” (2013)

“The Predator” (2018)

“Volcano” (1997)

Jan. 2

“Ash” (2025)

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

“Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory”

Jan. 3

“Four Weddings” Seasons 1-2

“House Hunters” Season 251-252

“Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery” Season 1

“Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery” Season 1

Jan. 4

“Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9

Jan. 5

“Best Medicine” Series Premiere

Jan. 6

“The Luckiest Man in America” (2024)

Jan. 7

“The Rookie” Season 8 Premiere

“Will Trent” Season 4 Premiere

“Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live” (2025)

Jan. 8

“Beer Budget Reno” Season 1

“The Masked Singer” Season 14 Premiere

“Dateless and Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life”

“The Judd Family” Truth Be Told” Season 1

“Kevin Costner’s The West” Season 1

“The Mega-Brands That Built America” Season 3A

“Zombie House Flipping” Season 7

“Gracie’s Choice” (2004)

Jan. 9

“A Thousand Blows” Season 2

Jan. 10

“Fire Force” Season 3, Pt. 2 Premiere

“Inferno” (2016)

“911: Did the Killer Call?” Season 1

“Mean Girl Murders” Season 3

“Naked and Afraid” Season 16

“Sister Wives” Seasons 10-11

“Who Killed the Co-ed? An ID Murder Mystery” Season 1

Jan. 12

“Fremont” (2023)

Jan. 13

“Tell Me Lies” Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere

Jan. 15

“Accused: Did I Do It?” Season 1

“Court Cam” Season 8A

“Sitting Bull” Season 1

“Fear Factor: House of Fear” Series Premiere

Jan. 16

“Animal Control” Season 4 Premiere

“Going Dutch” Season 2 Premiere

“Twinless” (2025)

Jan. 17

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” Season 51-52

“How It’s Made” Seasons 10-11

Jan. 19

“Hoops, Hopes & Dreams” (2025)

Jan. 21

“The Beauty” Three-Episode Series Premiere (FX)

“Retribution” (2023)

Jan. 22

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (2024)

“I Killed My BFF” Seasons 3-4

“Neighborhood Wars” Season 8

“Safe House” (2025)

“The 6000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now” Season 1

Jan. 24

“Evil Lives Here” Season 18

“Expedition Unknown” Seasons 9 and 11

“Naked and Afraid” Season 13

“Naked and Afraid Apocalypse” Season 1

“See No Evil” Season 8

Jan. 26

“Digimon Fusion” Seasons 1-2

“Memory of a Killer” Series Premiere

Jan. 27

“American Idol” Season 9 Premiere

“Extracted” Season 2 Premiere

“Wicked Little Letters” (2024)

Jan. 29

“Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” Season 7

“Beyond Skinwalker Ranch” Season 3

“Booked: First Day In” Season 3

“Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid” Season 2

“I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark” Season 1

Jan. 30

“Next Level Chef” Season 5 Premiere

“Tin Soldier” (2025)

Jan. 31

“Beach Hunters” Season 2

“Chef Grudge Match” Season 1

“Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery” Season 1

“Guy’s Grocery Games” Season 36

“The Great Food Truck Race” Season 11