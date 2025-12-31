Everything New on Streaming in January: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and More

We’ve just about made it through 2025 — well done. You’ve earned yourself some couch rot time. Now the question is, what to watch.
As always each streamer has its own catalogue, and that catalogue changes every month. New movies and shows are popping up or moving from one streamer to the other all the time, and it can be a real headache to keep track of. So, we’ve done it for you.
Below, you’ll find a list of all the new titles available on streaming, and where they’ll be, for the month of January.
HBO Max
Jan. 1
A Most Violent Year (A24)
All This and Heaven Too
Almost Christmas
April in Paris
Baby Face
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World
Blazing Saddles
Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)
Catwoman (2004)
Constantine
Deception (1946)
Desire Me
Double Wedding
Ex Machina (A24)
Faithless
Fargo (1996)
Fifth Avenue Girl
Frankenstein 1970
Getaway
Glass
Going the Distance
Goodbye, My Fancy
Green Lantern: Beware My Power
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
Green Mansions
HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)
High Anxiety
History of the World: Part 1
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
It All Came True
It’s Love I’m After
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
June Bride
Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole
Lili
Love Crazy
Lullaby of Broadway
Margaret
Margaret: Extended Version
Mike Wallace is Here
Mogambo
Moonlight (A24)
My Favorite Wife
My Reputation
Neptune’s Daughter
Nine Lives
Panama Hattie
Possessed (1931)
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Reunion in France
Rocket Science
Royal Wedding
Sadie McKee
Spaceballs
Task Force
Taxi Driver
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
The Americanization of Emily
The Bride Came C.O.D.
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father
The Curse of Frankenstein
The Desert Song
The Enchanted Cottage
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Narrow Margin
The Red Badge of Courage
The Student Prince
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Working Man
This Modern Age
To Please a Lady
Today We Live
Twilight
Vivacious Lady
While We’re Young (A24)
Wife vs. Secretary
Wild Boys of the Road
World Without End
Zabriskie Point
Jan. 2
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249 (HGTV)
Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1 (TLC)
Jan. 5
Home Town, Season 10 (HGTV)
Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check (Food Network)
Jan. 6
Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
Haunted Hospitals, Season 4 (Travel)
The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story (ID)
Jan. 7
1000-lb Sisters, Season 8 (TLC)
Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)
Nevada Wild, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3 (Food Network)
“Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
Jan. 8
65
Expedition X, Season 11 (Discovery)
My Strange Addiction, Season 7 (TLC)
Neighborhood Watch, Season 1 (HGTV)
The Pitt, Season 2 (Max Original)
Real PD: Kansas City: Death Before Dishonor (ID)
Ugliest House in America, Season 7 (HGTV)
Jan. 9
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 206 (HGTV)
Jan. 11
Industry, Season 4 (HBO Original)
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)
Maxxed Out, Season1 (OWN)
Totally Spies, Season 7B
Unexplained: Caught on Camera, Season 4 (Travel)
Jan. 12
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
Jan. 13
People Magazine Investigates, Season 9 (ID)
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Season 6 (Discovery)
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great Eight, Season 2 (Discovery)
The Curious Case of…, Season 2 (ID)
Jan. 14
Evil Lives Here, Season 19 (ID)
Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger, Season 1 (ID)
Suddenly Amish, Season 1 (TLC)
Jan. 15
Hot Rod Garage, Season 12
Jan. 16
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 250 (HGTV)
Jan. 18
A Knight in the Making, Season 1 (HBO)
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Jan. 20
Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Season 2 (Discovery)
Jan. 22
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (HBO Original)
Jan. 23
My Haunted Hometown, Season 1 (Travel)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24 (HBO Original)
The Smashing Machine (A24)
Jan. 25
Have I Got News For You, Season 4 (CNN Originals)
Jan. 27
33 Photos from the Ghetto (HBO Original)
Jan. 29
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 40 (Food Network)
Jan. 30
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
Jan. 31
I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not (CNN Films)
Paramount+
Jan. 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
50 First Dates
A Man Called Horse
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
About Adam
About Time
Adore
Angels & Demons
Babel
Baby Driver*
Barron’s Cove* | Paramount+ Exclusive
Bebe’s Kids
Black Rain
Blue Chips
Blue Story
Brassed Off
Bringing Out the Dead
Captive
Carriers
Changing Lanes
Chocolate City
City of God
City of Men
Clerks
Clockstoppers
Coach Carter
Company Man
Cool World
Cop Land
Critical Condition
Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
Dead Man Walking
Deadlock
Devotion
Double Jeopardy
Drop Zone
Eagle Eye
Election
Equilibrium
Event Horizon
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fighting
Flashdance
Footloose (1984)
Four Rooms
Foxfire
Fresh
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
Funny Face
Grudge Match
Hard Eight
High Noon (1952)
House of Yes
I Love You, I Love You Not
In Too Deep
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number Two
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jackass: The Movie
Jenny’s Wedding*
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kate & Leopold
Last Weekend*
Like Crazy
Love Me If You Dare
Major League
Maniac*
Necessary Roughness
O (Othello)
Paid in Full
Percy Vs Goliath
Pixels
Pixie
Queenpins
Rudy
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 3
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Serpico
Silence
Sinister*
Sleeping Dogs
Southpaw
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Switchback
The Crossing Guard
The Crow (1994)
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
The Crying Game
The Da Vinci Code
The English Patient
The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
The Grifters
The Haunting
The Hours
The Little Prince
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Lookout
The Martian
The Other Guys
The Soloist
Twisted
Under the Stadium Lights
Undisputed
Undisputed II: Last Man Standing
Undisputed III: Redemption
Villain
Wander
We Were Soldiers
What Lies Beneath
Wildcat
Would You Rather*
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Zero Dark Thirty
Zodiac
Zoolander 2
Jan. 7
Harlan Coben’s Final Twist: Season 1** (new unscripted CBS Original premiere)
Jan. 8
Girl Taken | Paramount+ Original Series
Golden Eve** (CBS Special)
Jan. 9
Coldwater* | Showtime Original Series (new episodes weekly)
Jan. 11
ET: Live on the Golden Globes Red Carpet**
Jan. 14
Bar Rescue: Season 9
Peppa Pig: Season 10
Jan. 15
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy | Paramount+ Original Series (Episodes 101 & 102 drop on Jan. 15, followed by new episodes weekly)
Jan. 20
Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer | Paramount+ Original Series
Jan. 21
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 15
Jan. 22
Canada Shore | Paramount+ Original Series (new episodes weekly)
Jan. 27
College*
Jan. 28
School Spirits: Season 3 | Paramount+ Original Series (Episodes 301-303 drop on Jan. 28 followed by new episodes weekly)
Jan. 30
Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards**
Jan. 31
The Hundred-Foot Journey*
*Title is available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.
**All Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.
Hulu
Jan. 1
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026: Special Premiere
Global Soul Kitchen: Complete Season 2
Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1
Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 3A
Red Eye (UK): Complete Season 2
28 Weeks Later (2007)
A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
Bad Moms (2016)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
Big Daddy (1999)
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)
Call Me Claus (2001)
Drunk Parents (2019)
El Aroma del Pasto Recien Cortado (2025)
Empire Records (1995)
Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
Heat (1995)
Hotel Transylvania (2012)
Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)
Idiocracy (2006)
Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)
Interview (2007)
Irrational Man (2015)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)
Little Manhattan (2005)
No Me Sigas (2025)
No Nos Moveran (2025)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Predators (2010)
Red (2010)
Red 2 (2012)
Resident Evil (2002)
Shutter (2008)
Son-in-Law (1993)
Step Up (2006)
Super Troopers (2002)
Taken (2009)
Taken 2 (2012)
The Abyss (1989)
The Equalizer (2014)
The Equalizer 2 (2018)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Illusionist (2010)
The Informers (2009)
The Invisible Woman (2013)
The Predator (2018)
Volcano (1997)
Jan. 2
Ash (2025)
2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory
Jan. 3
Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 1 – 2
House Hunters: Complete Season 251 – 252
Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Jan. 4
Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 9
Jan. 5
Best Medicine: Series Premiere
Jan. 6
The Luckiest Man in America (2024)
Jan. 7
The Rookie: Season 8 Premiere
Will Trent: Season 4 Premiere
Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live (2025)
Jan. 8
Beer Budget Reno: Complete Season 1
The Masked Singer: Season 14 Premiere
Dateless and Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life
The Judd Family: Truth Be Told: Complete S1
Kevin Costner’s The West: Complete S1
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3A
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7
Gracie’s Choice (2004)
Jan. 9
A Thousand Blows: Complete Season 2
Jan. 10
Fire Force: Season 3, Pt. 2 Premiere (SUBBED)
Inferno (2016)
911: Did the Killer Call? Complete Season 1
Mean Girl Murders: Complete Season 3
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 16
Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 10 – 11
Who Killed the Co-ed? An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Jan. 12
Fremont (2023)
Jan. 13
Tell Me Lies: Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere
Jan. 15
Accused: Did I Do It? Complete Season 1
Court Cam: Complete Season 8A
Sitting Bull: Complete Season 1
Fear Factor: House of Fear: Series Premiere
Jan. 16
Animal Control: Season 4 Premiere
Going Dutch: Season 2 Premiere
Twinless (2025)
Jan. 17
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 51 – 52
How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 10 – 11
Jan. 19
Hoops, Hopes & Dreams
Jan. 21
FX’s The Beauty: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Retribution (2023)
Jan. 22
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)
I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 3 – 4
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 8
Safe House (2025)
The 6000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now: Complete Season 1
Jan. 24
Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 18
Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 9 and 11
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 13
Naked and Afraid Apocalypse: Complete Season 1
See No Evil: Complete Season 8
Jan. 26
Digimon Fusion: Complete Seasons 1 – 2 (DUBBED)
Memory of a Killer: Series Premiere
Jan. 27
American Idol: Season 9 Premiere
Extracted: Season 2 Premiere
Wicked Little Letters (2024)
Jan. 29
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Complete Season 7
Beyond Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 3
Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 2
I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1
Jan. 30
Next Level Chef: Season 5 Premiere
Tin Soldier (2025)
Jan. 31
Beach Hunters: Complete Season 2
Chef Grudge Match: Complete Season 1
Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 36
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 11
Disney+
Jan. 1
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jan. 2
The Big Year
Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Premiere
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Jan. 4
Incredible Northern Vets (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Jan. 5
I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Jan. 7
Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Jan. 9
The Tale of Silyan – Premiere
Theme Song Takeover (Season 5) – Premiere
Jan. 10
The Artful Dodger (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Episodes
Jan. 12
I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Jan. 14
Hey A.J.! – Premiere
Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Pole to Pole with Will Smith – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Jan. 16
Agent P, Under C: Shorts – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Jan. 17
America’s Funniest Home Videos (New Seasons)
Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) – New Episodes
Jan. 18
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – Premiere
Jan. 19
I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Jan. 21
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Jan. 22
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Jan. 23
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel – New Episodes
Jan. 26
I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Jan. 27
Wonder Man (Disney+ Original) – Premiere at 6pm PT – All Episodes Streaming
Jan. 28
Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – Premiere
Jan. 30
Pupstruction Construction – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Netflix
Jan. 1
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2
Love from 9 to 5
My Korean Boyfriend
Run Away
Time Flies
12 Years a Slave
30 Minutes or Less
Becky
Brüno
Colombiana
Conan the Destroyer
Dawn of the Dead
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
District 9
Dune
Erin Brockovich
Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5
Forever My Girl
Free Solo
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
Green Room
Harry and the Hendersons
Hellboy
Johnny Mnemonic
Just Go With It
Lone Survivor
Man on Fire
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
My Girl
Only the Brave
Pitch Perfect
Priscilla
Twins
Wild Things
Jan. 2
Found: Seasons 1-2
Land of Sin
Jan. 3
The Following: Seasons 1-3
Jan. 5
Monday Night Raw: 2026
Jan. 6
Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1
Jan. 7
11.22.63: Season 1
Marcello Hernández: American Boy
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 2
Jan. 8
HIS & HERS
Love Is Blind: Germany: Season 2
Jan. 9
Alpha Males: Season 4
People We Meet on Vacation
Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2
Stone Cold Fox
Jan. 12
Monday Night Raw: 2026
Jan. 13
The Boyfriend: Season 2
Jan. 14
The Queen of Flow: Season 3
Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3
Jan. 15
Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials
Bone Lake
Love Through a Prism
The Upshaws: Part 7
To Love, To Lose
Jan. 16
Can This Love Be Translated?
No Tail to Tell
Southland: Seasons 1-5
The Rip
Jan. 19
Monday Night Raw: 2026
Sandokan: Season 1
Jan. 20
Just a Dash: Seasons 1-3
Rizzoli & Isles: Seasons 1-7
Star Search
WWE: Unreal: Season 2
Jan. 21
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart
Jan. 22
Cosmic Princess Kaguya!
Finding Her Edge
Jan. 23
Skyscraper Live
The Big Fake
Jan. 26
Monday Night Raw: 2026
My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music
Jan. 27
Mike Epps: Delusional
Jan. 29
Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1
Prime Video
Jan. 1
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street (2014)
About a Boy (2002)
Alice, Darling (2023)
Alien: Romulus (2024)
Along Came Polly (2004)
American Gangster (2007)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Blackhat (2015)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Get on Up (2014)
It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend (2022)
Les Misérables The Movie (2012)
Love Actually (2003)
Loving (2016)
Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
Mission Impossible (1971)
Mission: Impossible II (2000)
Mission: Impossible III (2006)
Mission: Impossible IV—Ghost Protocol (2011)
Notting Hill (1999)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)
Ray (2004)
Straight Outta Compton (2015)
Ted (2012)
Ted 2 (2015)
The Angry Birds Movie (2016)
The Blues Brothers (1980)
The Boss (2016)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Perfect Guy (2015)
The Story of Us (1999)
The Young Americans (1993)
Tully (2018)
Uncle Buck (1989)
Warcraft (2016)
Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)
Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)
Jan. 9
Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)
Jan. 16
Smurfs (2025)
Jan. 28
The Wrecking Crew (2026)
Jan. 30
Preparation for the Next Life (2025)
Jan. 31
Earthquake (1974)
Leap Year (2010)
Play Misty for Me (1971)
Rumble Fish (1983)
Slap Shot (1977)
The Beguiled (1971)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Eiger Sanction (1975)
The Funhouse (1981)
The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)
Waterworld (1995)
Peacock
Jan. 1
17 Again
Abominable*
Ad Astra
All Dogs Go to Heaven
All Roads Lead to Rome
The American
Angels & Demons
Before We Go
Berlin, I Love You
Blue Streak
Changeling
The Choice
The Chronicles Of Riddick
Cold Pursuit
The Da Vinci Code
Den Of Thieves*
Dog Days
Freaky*
The Game
Gamer
The Gift*
The Green Mile
Hail, Caesar!
House of Gucci
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World*
In Time
Into The Storm
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
The Kingdom
Little Italy
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Let Him Go*
Little Giants
Mad Max
The Maze Runner
A Million Ways To Die In The West
Misery
The Perfect Storm
Pitch Black
The Proposal
R.I.P.D.
Riddick
Robocop
Robocop 2
Salvable
Shark Tale
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
Shrek Forever After*
Spy Game
Sugar
The Terminator
The Tomorrow War
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Us
Waterworld
Wick Is Pain
The Wolf Of Wall Street
The Women of Brewster Place
The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2026
Accident, Suicide, or Murder S1-3 (Versant – Oxygen)
Chrisley Knows Best S10 (USA)
Jan. 4
E! Live from the Red Carpet – 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards (E!)
Jan. 5
31st Annual Critics Choice Awards
Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, Season 6 (WeTV)
Notice to Appear: Inside San Diego’s Immigration Court (NBC San Diego)
The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 – Teaser, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)*
Jan. 6
On the Case with Chris Stewart (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)
Sidebar with Jesse Weber (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)
The Wall, Season 6 – Premiere (NBC)
Jan. 8
Southern Charm After Show S2 (Bravo Digital)
The Traitors, Season 4 – Premiere, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 – Premiere, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)*
Jan. 9
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Seasons 1-2 (DreamWorks)
The Hunting Party, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
The Valley: Persian Style, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Jan. 11
E! Live from the Red Carpet – Golden Globes 2026 (E!)
Jan. 13
Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?, Seasons 3-5 (Investigation Discovery)
Jan. 14
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out, Season 1 (A&E)
The Hunger Games*
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire*
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1*
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2*
The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes*
Love Island All Stars, Season 3 – Premiere (ITV)*
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
Jan. 15
Ponies – Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episodes, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Twisters*
Jan. 16
Jurassic World
Jan. 22
Team Mekbots, Season 2B – Premiere, All Episodes, 4 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Jan. 24
Ride On
Jan. 27
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 10 – Finale (Bravo)
Jan. 29
Silent Night*
The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Jan. 30
The Effect: Bad Bunny (LXTV)
* = is exclusive to Peacock