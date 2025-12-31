Everything New on Streaming in January: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and More

We’ve just about made it through 2025 — well done. You’ve earned yourself some couch rot time. Now the question is, what to watch.

As always each streamer has its own catalogue, and that catalogue changes every month. New movies and shows are popping up or moving from one streamer to the other all the time, and it can be a real headache to keep track of. So, we’ve done it for you.

Below, you’ll find a list of all the new titles available on streaming, and where they’ll be, for the month of January.

HBO Max

Jan. 1

A Most Violent Year (A24)

All This and Heaven Too

Almost Christmas

April in Paris

Baby Face

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Blazing Saddles

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)

Catwoman (2004)

Constantine

Deception (1946)

Desire Me

Double Wedding

Ex Machina (A24)

“Ex Machina” (A24)

Faithless

Fargo (1996)

Fifth Avenue Girl

Frankenstein 1970

Getaway

Glass

Going the Distance

Goodbye, My Fancy

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Green Mansions

HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)

High Anxiety

History of the World: Part 1

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

It All Came True

It’s Love I’m After

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

June Bride

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole

Lili

Love Crazy

Lullaby of Broadway

Margaret

Margaret: Extended Version

Mike Wallace is Here

Mogambo

Moonlight (A24)

My Favorite Wife

My Reputation

Neptune’s Daughter

Nine Lives

Panama Hattie

Possessed (1931)

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Reunion in France

Rocket Science

Royal Wedding

Sadie McKee

Spaceballs

MGM/UA

Task Force

Taxi Driver

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

The Americanization of Emily

The Bride Came C.O.D.

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father

The Curse of Frankenstein

The Desert Song

The Enchanted Cottage

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Narrow Margin

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Working Man

This Modern Age

To Please a Lady

Today We Live

Twilight

Vivacious Lady

While We’re Young (A24)

Wife vs. Secretary

Wild Boys of the Road

World Without End

Zabriskie Point

Jan. 2

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249 (HGTV)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1 (TLC)

Jan. 5

Home Town, Season 10 (HGTV)

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check (Food Network)

Jan. 6

Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)

Haunted Hospitals, Season 4 (Travel)

The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story (ID)

Jan. 7

1000-lb Sisters, Season 8 (TLC)

Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)

Nevada Wild, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3 (Food Network)

“Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

Jan. 8

65

Expedition X, Season 11 (Discovery)

My Strange Addiction, Season 7 (TLC)

Neighborhood Watch, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Pitt, Season 2 (Max Original)

Noah Wyle, Ned Brower and Supriya Ganesh in “The Pitt.” (Warrick Page/HBO Max)

Real PD: Kansas City: Death Before Dishonor (ID)

Ugliest House in America, Season 7 (HGTV)

Jan. 9

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 206 (HGTV)

Jan. 11

Industry, Season 4 (HBO Original)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)

Maxxed Out, Season1 (OWN)

Totally Spies, Season 7B

Unexplained: Caught on Camera, Season 4 (Travel)

Jan. 12

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

Jan. 13

People Magazine Investigates, Season 9 (ID)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Season 6 (Discovery)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great Eight, Season 2 (Discovery)

The Curious Case of…, Season 2 (ID)

Jan. 14

Evil Lives Here, Season 19 (ID)

Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger, Season 1 (ID)

Suddenly Amish, Season 1 (TLC)

Jan. 15

Hot Rod Garage, Season 12

Jan. 16

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 250 (HGTV)

Jan. 18

A Knight in the Making, Season 1 (HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Jan. 20

Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Season 2 (Discovery)

Jan. 22

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (HBO Original)

Jan. 23

My Haunted Hometown, Season 1 (Travel)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24 (HBO Original)

The Smashing Machine (A24)

Jan. 25

Have I Got News For You, Season 4 (CNN Originals)

Jan. 27

33 Photos from the Ghetto (HBO Original)

Jan. 29

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 40 (Food Network)

Jan. 30

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

Rose Byrne in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24)

Jan. 31

I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not (CNN Films)

Paramount+

Jan. 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

50 First Dates

A Man Called Horse

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

About Adam

About Time

Adore

Angels & Demons

Babel

Baby Driver*

Barron’s Cove* | Paramount+ Exclusive

Bebe’s Kids

Black Rain

Blue Chips

Blue Story

Brassed Off

Bringing Out the Dead

Captive

Carriers

Changing Lanes

Chocolate City

City of God

City of Men

Clerks

Clockstoppers

Coach Carter

Company Man

Cool World

Cop Land

Critical Condition

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

Dead Man Walking

Deadlock

Devotion

Double Jeopardy

Drop Zone

Eagle Eye

Election

Equilibrium

Event Horizon

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fighting

Flashdance

Footloose (1984)

Paramount

Four Rooms

Foxfire

Fresh

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Funny Face

Grudge Match

Hard Eight

High Noon (1952)

House of Yes

I Love You, I Love You Not

In Too Deep

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jackass: The Movie

Jenny’s Wedding*

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kate & Leopold

Last Weekend*

Like Crazy

Love Me If You Dare

Major League

Maniac*

Necessary Roughness

O (Othello)

Paid in Full

Percy Vs Goliath

Pixels

Pixie

Queenpins

Rudy

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 3

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Serpico

Silence

Sinister*

Sleeping Dogs

Southpaw

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Switchback

The Crossing Guard

The Crow (1994)

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Crying Game

The Da Vinci Code

The English Patient

The Fitzgerald Family Christmas

The Grifters

The Haunting

The Hours

The Little Prince

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Lookout

The Martian

“The Martian” (20th Century Fox)

The Other Guys

The Soloist

Twisted

Under the Stadium Lights

Undisputed

Undisputed II: Last Man Standing

Undisputed III: Redemption

Villain

Wander

We Were Soldiers

What Lies Beneath

Wildcat

Would You Rather*

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Zero Dark Thirty

Zodiac

Zoolander 2

Jan. 7

Harlan Coben’s Final Twist: Season 1** (new unscripted CBS Original premiere)

Jan. 8

Girl Taken | Paramount+ Original Series

Golden Eve** (CBS Special)

Jan. 9

Coldwater* | Showtime Original Series (new episodes weekly)

Jan. 11

ET: Live on the Golden Globes Red Carpet**

Jan. 14

Bar Rescue: Season 9

Peppa Pig: Season 10

Jan. 15

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy | Paramount+ Original Series (Episodes 101 & 102 drop on Jan. 15, followed by new episodes weekly)

Jan. 20

Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer | Paramount+ Original Series

Jan. 21

SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 15

Jan. 22

Canada Shore | Paramount+ Original Series (new episodes weekly)

Jan. 27

College*

Jan. 28

School Spirits: Season 3 | Paramount+ Original Series (Episodes 301-303 drop on Jan. 28 followed by new episodes weekly)

Jan. 30

Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards**

Jan. 31

The Hundred-Foot Journey*

*Title is available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

**All Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Hulu

Jan. 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026: Special Premiere

Global Soul Kitchen: Complete Season 2

Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 3A

Red Eye (UK): Complete Season 2

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Bad Moms (2016)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Big Daddy (1999)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Call Me Claus (2001)

Drunk Parents (2019)

El Aroma del Pasto Recien Cortado (2025)

Empire Records (1995)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Heat (1995)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

Idiocracy (2006)

20th Century Fox

Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)

Interview (2007)

Irrational Man (2015)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)

Little Manhattan (2005)

No Me Sigas (2025)

No Nos Moveran (2025)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Predators (2010)

Red (2010)

Red 2 (2012)

Resident Evil (2002)

Shutter (2008)

Son-in-Law (1993)

Step Up (2006)

Super Troopers (2002)

Taken (2009)

Taken 2 (2012)

The Abyss (1989)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Illusionist (2010)

The Informers (2009)

The Invisible Woman (2013)

The Predator (2018)

Volcano (1997)

Jan. 2

Ash (2025)

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Jan. 3

Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 1 – 2

House Hunters: Complete Season 251 – 252

Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Jan. 4

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 9

Jan. 5

Best Medicine: Series Premiere

Jan. 6

The Luckiest Man in America (2024)

Jan. 7

The Rookie: Season 8 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 4 Premiere

Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live (2025)

Jan. 8

Beer Budget Reno: Complete Season 1

The Masked Singer: Season 14 Premiere

Pearl on “The Masked Singer” (Credit: Fox)

Dateless and Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told: Complete S1

Kevin Costner’s The West: Complete S1

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3A

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7

Gracie’s Choice (2004)

Jan. 9

A Thousand Blows: Complete Season 2

Jan. 10

Fire Force: Season 3, Pt. 2 Premiere (SUBBED)

Inferno (2016)

911: Did the Killer Call? Complete Season 1

Mean Girl Murders: Complete Season 3

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 16

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 10 – 11

Who Killed the Co-ed? An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Jan. 12

Fremont (2023)

Jan. 13

Tell Me Lies: Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere

Jan. 15

Accused: Did I Do It? Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 8A

Sitting Bull: Complete Season 1

Fear Factor: House of Fear: Series Premiere

Jan. 16

Animal Control: Season 4 Premiere

Going Dutch: Season 2 Premiere

Twinless (2025)

Jan. 17

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 51 – 52

How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 10 – 11

Jan. 19

Hoops, Hopes & Dreams

Jan. 21

FX’s The Beauty: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Retribution (2023)

Jan. 22

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 3 – 4

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 8

Safe House (2025)

The 6000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now: Complete Season 1

Jan. 24

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 18

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 9 and 11

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 13

Naked and Afraid Apocalypse: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Season 8

Jan. 26

Digimon Fusion: Complete Seasons 1 – 2 (DUBBED)

Memory of a Killer: Series Premiere

Jan. 27

American Idol: Season 9 Premiere

“American Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie (Photo Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

Extracted: Season 2 Premiere

Wicked Little Letters (2024)

Jan. 29

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Complete Season 7

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 3

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 2

I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1

Jan. 30

Next Level Chef: Season 5 Premiere

Tin Soldier (2025)

Jan. 31

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 2

Chef Grudge Match: Complete Season 1

Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 36

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 11

Disney+

Jan. 1

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jan. 2

The Big Year

Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Premiere

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Jan. 4

Incredible Northern Vets (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Jan. 5

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Jan. 7

Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” season 2 (Disney+)

Jan. 9

The Tale of Silyan – Premiere

Theme Song Takeover (Season 5) – Premiere

Jan. 10

The Artful Dodger (Season 1) (Hulu Original)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Episodes

Jan. 12

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Jan. 14

Hey A.J.! – Premiere

Made in Korea (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Pole to Pole with Will Smith – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Jan. 16

Agent P, Under C: Shorts – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Jan. 17

America’s Funniest Home Videos (New Seasons)

Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) – New Episodes

Jan. 18

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – Premiere

Jan. 19

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Jan. 21

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Jan. 22

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Jan. 23

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel – New Episodes

Jan. 26

I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Jan. 27

Wonder Man (Disney+ Original) – Premiere at 6pm PT – All Episodes Streaming

Jan. 28

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – Premiere

Jan. 30

Pupstruction Construction – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Netflix

Jan. 1

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2

Love from 9 to 5

My Korean Boyfriend

Run Away

Time Flies

12 Years a Slave

30 Minutes or Less

Becky

Brüno

Colombiana

Conan the Destroyer

Dawn of the Dead

Despicable Me

“Despicable Me 4” (Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures)

Despicable Me 2

District 9

Dune

Erin Brockovich

Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5

Forever My Girl

Free Solo

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Green Room

Harry and the Hendersons

Hellboy

Johnny Mnemonic

Just Go With It

Lone Survivor

Man on Fire

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

My Girl

Only the Brave

Pitch Perfect

Priscilla

Twins

Wild Things

Jan. 2

Found: Seasons 1-2

Land of Sin

Jan. 3

The Following: Seasons 1-3

Jan. 5

Monday Night Raw: 2026

Jan. 6

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1

Jan. 7

11.22.63: Season 1

Marcello Hernández: American Boy

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 2

Jan. 8

HIS & HERS

Love Is Blind: Germany: Season 2

Jan. 9

Alpha Males: Season 4

People We Meet on Vacation

Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2

Stone Cold Fox

Jan. 12

Monday Night Raw: 2026

Jan. 13

The Boyfriend: Season 2

Jan. 14

The Queen of Flow: Season 3

Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3

Jan. 15

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

Bone Lake

Love Through a Prism

The Upshaws: Part 7

To Love, To Lose

Jan. 16

Can This Love Be Translated?

No Tail to Tell

Southland: Seasons 1-5

The Rip

Jan. 19

Monday Night Raw: 2026

Sandokan: Season 1

Jan. 20

Just a Dash: Seasons 1-3

Rizzoli & Isles: Seasons 1-7

Star Search

WWE: Unreal: Season 2

Jan. 21

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

Jan. 22

Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

Finding Her Edge

Jan. 23

Skyscraper Live

The Big Fake

Jan. 26

Monday Night Raw: 2026

My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music

A view of a photo booth with Elmo during “Mindful Families” presented by Headspace in partnership with Sesame Street and Unicorn Productions at Second Floor on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Headspace)

Jan. 27

Mike Epps: Delusional

Jan. 29

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1

Prime Video

Jan. 1

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

About a Boy (2002)

Alice, Darling (2023)

Alien: Romulus (2024)

Along Came Polly (2004)

American Gangster (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Blackhat (2015)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Get on Up (2014)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend (2022)

Les Misérables The Movie (2012)

Love Actually (2003)

Loving (2016)

Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

Mission Impossible (1971)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV—Ghost Protocol (2011)

Notting Hill (1999)

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

Ray (2004)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Ted (2012)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Boss (2016)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Story of Us (1999)

The Young Americans (1993)

Tully (2018)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Warcraft (2016)

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Jan. 9

Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)

Jan. 16

Smurfs (2025)

Jan. 28

The Wrecking Crew (2026)

Jan. 30

Preparation for the Next Life (2025)

Jan. 31

Earthquake (1974)

Leap Year (2010)

Play Misty for Me (1971)

Rumble Fish (1983)

Slap Shot (1977)

The Beguiled (1971)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

“The Big Lebowski” (Gramercy Pictures)

The Eiger Sanction (1975)

The Funhouse (1981)

The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)

Waterworld (1995)

Peacock

Jan. 1

17 Again

Abominable*

Ad Astra

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Roads Lead to Rome

The American

Angels & Demons

Before We Go

Berlin, I Love You

Blue Streak

Changeling

The Choice

The Chronicles Of Riddick

Cold Pursuit

The Da Vinci Code

Den Of Thieves*

Dog Days

Freaky*

The Game

Gamer

The Gift*

The Green Mile

Hail, Caesar!

House of Gucci

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World*

In Time

Into The Storm

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Kingdom

Little Italy

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Let Him Go*

Little Giants

Mad Max

The Maze Runner

A Million Ways To Die In The West

Misery

The Perfect Storm

Pitch Black

The Proposal

R.I.P.D.

Riddick

Robocop

Robocop 2

Salvable

Shark Tale

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

Shrek Forever After*

Spy Game

Sugar

The Terminator

The Tomorrow War

Amazon Prime

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Us

Waterworld

Wick Is Pain

The Wolf Of Wall Street

The Women of Brewster Place

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2026

Accident, Suicide, or Murder S1-3 (Versant – Oxygen)

Chrisley Knows Best S10 (USA)

Jan. 4

E! Live from the Red Carpet – 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards (E!)

Jan. 5

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, Season 6 (WeTV)

Notice to Appear: Inside San Diego’s Immigration Court (NBC San Diego)

The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 – Teaser, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)*

Jan. 6

On the Case with Chris Stewart (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)

Sidebar with Jesse Weber (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)

The Wall, Season 6 – Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 8

Southern Charm After Show S2 (Bravo Digital)

The Traitors, Season 4 – Premiere, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 – Premiere, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)*

Jan. 9

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Seasons 1-2 (DreamWorks)

The Hunting Party, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

The Valley: Persian Style, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Jan. 11

E! Live from the Red Carpet – Golden Globes 2026 (E!)

Jan. 13

Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?, Seasons 3-5 (Investigation Discovery)

Jan. 14

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out, Season 1 (A&E)

The Hunger Games*

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire*

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1*

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2*

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes*

Love Island All Stars, Season 3 – Premiere (ITV)*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

Jan. 15

Ponies – Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episodes, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Twisters*

Jan. 16

Jurassic World

Jan. 22

Team Mekbots, Season 2B – Premiere, All Episodes, 4 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Jan. 24

Ride On

Jan. 27

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 10 – Finale (Bravo)

Jan. 29

Silent Night*

The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Jan. 30

The Effect: Bad Bunny (LXTV)

* = is exclusive to Peacock