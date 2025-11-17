Adam Sandler Joins David Letterman for Special ‘My Next Guest’ Episode | Video

Adam Sandler will join former late night host David Letterman on the latter’s “My Next Guest” series Monday night for a special episode titled “My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler.”

Letterman will interview Sandler, who currently stars opposite George Clooney in “Jay Kelley.” The pair will discuss everything from Sandler’s time on “Saturday Night Live” to his career in 2025.

Previous guests have included Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, JAY-Z, Robert Downey Jr., Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dave Chappelle, Miley Cyrus, Caitlin Clark, and Billie Eilish.

The show is executive produced by Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants; Justin Wilkes, Michael Steed, Isabel Richardson, and Yolanda T. Cochran for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment; Producers are Tommy Alter, John Nemeth and Hunter Speese for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment. Michael Steed will direct the special episode.

The sixth season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” will premiere on Netflix in December.