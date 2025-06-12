David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ Renewed for 2 Seasons at Netflix

Fans of David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” need not worry, because Netflix just renewed the talk show for two seasons on Thursday.

Season 6 is set to premiere later in 2025, with Season 7 to come further down the line. The series debuted in 2018 and has aired 24 episodes, three specials and two bonus episodes across five seasons. Most recently, Letterman interviewed Caitlin Clark in April.

“Combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’ has Letterman back in the host’s chair, following a 33-year reign in late night,” Netflix teased in a press release.

“My Next Guest” has also been nominated for six Emmys thus far, winning for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024.

Executive producers include Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants; Justin Wilkes and Yolanda T. Cochran for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment; and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell, with Isabel Richardson and Tommy Alter as producers.

The first five seasons of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” are currently available to stream on Netflix.