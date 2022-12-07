We've Got Hollywood Covered
David Letterman Says He’s ‘Never Done Anything Like’ His Interview With Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine (Video)

The former late-night host traveled to the war-torn country for a standalone ”My Next Guest“

| December 7, 2022 @ 10:00 AM

David Letterman travels to Kyiv, Ukraine, for an in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Netflix)

The four-time Emmy Award-nominated Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” features Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the next guest in a special standalone special. 

“Planning this trip I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Letterman says in an exclusive clip of the episode, highlighting that months have passed since Russian troops were driven out of the city of Kyiv. “I’ve never done anything quite like this.” 

The episode hits Netflix on Dec. 12. 

The interview is set to take place in front of a small audience. Some of the previous guests on the series include Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Lizzo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and more. 

Letterman executive produces the show alongside Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay of Worldwide Pants; and Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Brooke Posch and John Skidmore of Jax Media. Justin Wilkes and Michael Steed will also serve as executive producers.