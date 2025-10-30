‘Adults’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

FX’s ensemble comedy “Adults” has been renewed for a second season at Hulu.

Created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, 28 and 29, respectively, the series follows a group of twenty-somethings in Queens, New York, trying to be good people. The five friends live together in Samir’s (Malik Elassal) childhood home leading to roommate drama, chaotic dinner parties and even love triangles.

“Ben and Rebecca are incredibly talented writers, and they have expertly and hilariously captured the experience of being a young adult in today’s world,” EVP of Development at FX Entertainment Kate Lambert said Thursday. “The entire cast — Malik, Lucy, Jack, Amita and Owen — is exceptional in bringing it to life in a way that has truly connected with its audience.”

Kronengold and Shaw serve as executive producers and writers on the show. Nick Kroll, Sarah Naftalis, Jonathan Krisel and Rob Rosell also executive produce the FX series.

Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele star as the series’ ensemble friend group. In a message to fans, the cast celebrated the renewal in a TikTok-style video. Watch it below.

“Adults” premiered on FX on May 28, and dropped all episodes on Hulu the next day while also having a weekly linear rollout on the cable network. The series explored the post-grad quandaries of a group of twenty-somethings still trying to figure it out. TheWrap’s review commended the show for avoiding housemate cliches (at least so far) and creating compelling characters.

“Adults” Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.