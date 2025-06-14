Owen Thiele Talks ‘Adults’ Love Triangle, ‘Overcompensating’ Ending

Owen Thiele is having his moment. You might recognize him as Anton from FX’s “Adults,” whose friendliness and overly trusting nature leads to some sketchy situations, or as George from “Overcompensating,” who serves as a what he calls a gay fairy godmother for Benito Skinner’s Benny.

Both “Overcompensating” and “Adults,” which debuted within two weeks of one another, have served as an apt launching pad for Thiele, who has previously appeared in “Theater Camp,” “Dollface” and “Hacks,” to name a few.

“It’s really magical getting to work with your friends and then having people actually watch it and like it, because usually the work you do with your friends are little short films that only your parents see and tell you to scrap,” Thiele told TheWrap. “This has been … my dream, and I want to do it for the rest of my life.”

Thiele already knew “Overcompensating” creator and star Skinner as well as writer and star Mary Beth Barone before boarding the Prime Video series, making for a warm and collaborative environment for the show, which stars Skinner as an in-the-closet college freshman, from the start. And while Thiele didn’t know his “Adults” costars in the same way, the cast members — who portray a friend group in their early 20s struggling to make it work — became quick friends.

Owen Thiele as Anton, Lucy Freyer as Billie, Malik Elassal as Samir, Amita Rao as Issa in “Adults” (Rafy/FX)

In “Adults,” Thiele plays Anton, the only friend in the group — which is shacking up at Samir’s childhood home in Queens — with a reliable job, though Thiele admits Anton is likely “less self-assured” than George in “Overcompensating,” who proudly brings his authentic self to the table in every interaction, so much so that it forces Benny to confront how he’s hiding his true self.

“[Anton’s] trying to figure out himself and understand himself, whereas I feel like George … is actually not overcompensating for anything,” Thiele said. “He’s so confident, and it was so fun to play somebody that is in his body and in himself, because … I struggle with that still, even though I’m older than George.”

While Thiele said he previously joked that Anton and George probably wouldn’t be friends, upon reflection, he thinks the pair might even end up hitched. “I think they probably wouldn’t be friends at 20, but I think at 40, they’re getting married,” Thiele said. “I see it.”

Anton is already married in “Adults,” though, after partaking in a green card marriage with honorary friend group addition Paul Baker (Jack Innanen). While the marriage is one of convenience after Paul Baker’s hookup Issa (Amita Rao) couldn’t go through with getting married, the finale kiss between Anton and Paul Baker has left fans shipping the duo, and Thiele’s here for it.

“I knew throughout the season that Anton had feelings from Paul Baker because the creators Ben [Kronengold] and Rebecca [Shaw] told me that my character isn’t open to romance, but is falling for somebody he shouldn’t fall for, a.k.a. Paul Baker,” Thiele said. “Maybe this is just selfish, but I want Anton to break his dry spell.”

Thiele noted he’s nervous for what that kiss — which revealed a healthy dose of chemistry between Anton and Paul Baker — will mean for Anton’s friendship with Issa in a potential second season of “Adults,” though he said Anton will probably follow Issa’s lead in terms of addressing it or leaving things unsaid.

“I don’t know if Anton that tapped into his emotions because he’s … a dry well right now,” Thiele said. “I think Issa, who is very attuned to her emotions, will ultimately be the one to say something. But who knows? This could be Anton’s awakening.”

As for what else Thiele would like to see for Anton should “Adults” get a Season 2 pickup, the actor hopes Anton can get into even more shenanigans next season, saying “he’s the most mature of the group, but he’s the most emotionally stunted, so I want to see him let loose a little and buy into more of the craziness that Issa does.”

Owen Thiele in “Overcompensating” (Prime Video)

Things between George and Benny also left off on a contentious note in “Overcompensating,” with Benny throwing George under the bus when a group of frat bros asked if Benny and George were friends.

“Benny has to apologize to George. George needs an apology,” Thiele said. “Growing up, I never really had a gay mentor/fairy godmother, and I feel like George is that for Benny. That’s such an important person to have, so I really hope Benny doesn’t mess that up too badly.”

With neither “Adults” nor “Overcompensating” having yet received a Season 2 renewal by FX nor Prime Video respectively, like the show’s fans, Thiele is hoping for renewals everyday. “I know nothing about it yet, but I just keep manifesting,” he said.

In the meantime, Thiele is working on an autobiographical comedy series titled “Off Color,” which is currently in development at Prime Video with Brian Gallivan and Ilana Glazer attached to executive produce. The series is based off Thiele’s experience of being adopted into a white, Jewish family, as well as his “scary. sad and beautiful co-dependent relationship” with his mother.

“Once you hit a certain age, you actually have to try to separate and be your own individual,” Thiele said, noting that on the flip side the series explores “how a mother who has done everything for her kid has to learn how to be the person they once were before.” “It’s a little family story, and I love it, because I feel like I’m texting my parents every time I write it.”

Thiele also hosts his podcast, titled “In Your Dreams,” which is part of Alex Cooper’s Unwell network. As a self-proclaimed insomniac, Thiele said the podcast, which has welcomed on his “Adults” costars, D’Arcy Carden and Brittany Snow, to name a few, serves as a needed outlet for him.

Beyond “Adults” and “Overcompensating,” Thiele would love to dig into more comedy series, naming “Hacks” as one show he’d like to return to, as well as a potential reboot of “The Comeback.”

“Adults” is now streaming on Hulu, and “Overcompensating” is now streaming on Prime Video.