John Oliver Has a Conspiracy Theory About the ‘Mission: Impossible’ Franchise and Scientology | Video

John Oliver has a conspiracy theory surrounding the “Mission: Impossible” films, but he’s not legally allowed to say it. So, on Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” he technically didn’t.

The HBO host devoted the main story of his show to presidential libraries this week, explaining how they work and, more importantly, how they’re funded. Oliver explained that most presidents fundraise for their personal library while in office, and that includes President Trump. For this part, Trump has required multiple legal settlements he’s received this year — including from ABC, Meta and Paramount — to include hefty donations to his presidential library.

“Trump’s presidential library foundation seems to be the preferred vehicle for what I’m apparently legally not allowed to call shakedowns or extortion attempts,” Oliver said. “So I won’t! It’s actually one of many things I’m not allowed to say.”

Among those “many things” were Oliver’s thoughts on why Chipotle’s guacamole costs so much — spoilers: it’s a gross secret ingredient from frogs — and also “that I personally believe dozens of men have died on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies.”

“There is just no way Tom Cruise is the first person attempting those stunts,” Oliver joked. “And you know that Scientology is covering it up. If they can hide Shelly Miscavige for 18 years, they can definitely bury a few handfuls of stunt men. No problem!”

Shelly Miscavige is the wife of David Miscavige, the current leader of the Church of Scientology. She has not been seen publicly since 2007.

Earlier this year, Oliver poked fun at Tom Cruise and the “Mission: Impossible” films once again, as the host offered the only possible way the actor could die peacefully in his sleep.

“I am not saying that he’s trying to die on camera, I’m just saying the only way Tom Cruise passes away peacefully in his bed is if the bed is being dropped into an active volcano to somehow save the live movie-going experience,” Oliver joked.

You can watch Oliver’s full story from Sunday night in the video above.