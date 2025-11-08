Robert Pattinson Asks Jennifer Lawrence Point-Blank If She Thinks ‘Hunger Games’ Is ‘Cooler’ Than ‘Twilight’ | Video

Robert Pattinson couldn’t hide his shock when he learned his “Die My Love” co-star Jennifer Lawrence once auditioned for “Twilight.”

Ahead of the release of their new comedy-thriller film, Pattinson and Lawrence participated in Vanity Fair’s “Lie Detector Test” video segment, where the co-stars were able to grill each other with burning questions.

While the twosome exchanged plenty of laughs, there was one standout moment: when Pattison asked about her audition for the YA vampire drama and if it impacted her stance on the “Twilight” vs. “Hunger Games” debate.

” You famously once auditioned for ‘Twilight’?” Pattinson asked in disbelief. To which Lawrence replied, “Yeah, I auditioned for ‘Twilight.’”

Yet, when asked if she regretted not booking the movie, the Oscar winner offered up a confident “no.”

Pattinson further grilled: “Do you think ‘The Hunger Games” is cooler than ‘Twilight?’”

Much to Pattinson’s surprise, Lawrence gave a truthful “no.” Though, she later joked that her answer proved “this machine [was] broken.”

As fans well know, Pattinson starred in the “Twilight” franchise as teen vampire Edward Cullen between 2008 and 2012, which helped skyrocket the YA genre into popularity in Hollywood. The film franchise made Pattinson and his co-star, Kristen Stewart, household names in the late ’00s, early ’10s.

“The Hunger Games” franchise — based off the popular YA dystopian novel of the same name — kicked off in 2012 and starred Lawrence as the female protagonist, Katniss Everdeen. The film series also assisted with Lawrence’s rise to A-list stardom.

Though, the movie would’ve looked a lot different if Lawrence had booked the lead role of Bella Swan for the “Twilight” movies.

Watch Pattison and Lawrence’s full lie detector test above.

“Die My Love” is now playing in theaters.