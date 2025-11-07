Where to Watch Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson’s New Blistering Dark Drama

It has been over seven years since director Lynne Ramsay’s last film, the Joaquin Phoenix vigilante thriller “You Were Never Really Here,” was released. This week, however, marks the long-awaited release of her new film, “Die My Love,” which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The drama unites Ramsay with two contemporary movie stars in Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, and it sees the trio go to unsparing lengths to tell a story of twisted love, isolation and personal madness.

Here is how, when and where you can watch “Die My Love.”

When does “Die My Love” come out?

“Die My Love” is set to be released on Friday, Nov. 7.

Is “Die My Love” streaming?

“Die My Love” is not available to stream yet. Like most Mubi releases, the film is slated to make its debut among the general public as a theatrical exclusive. It will eventually become available to stream on demand and on Mubi, but its streaming release date has not yet been set.

For now, you can buy tickets to your local theatrical screenings of “Die My Love” at the links below.

Who is in the “Die My Love” cast?

Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “No Hard Feelings”) headlines the cast of “Die My Love.” “The Batman” and “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson appears opposite Lawrence in the film. Its supporting cast, meanwhile, includes LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta,” “Sorry to Bother You”), Sissy Spacek (“Badlands,” “Carrie”), Nick Nolte (“Cape Fear,” “Warrior”) and Gabrielle Rose (“Maudie,” “Final Destination Bloodlines”).

What is the film about?

Written by Lynne Ramsay, Enda Walsh and Alice Birch, “Die My Love” is based on a 2012 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz. The film follows Grace (Lawrence), a young writer, after she and her partner Jackson (Pattinson) have moved from the city to an old house deep in the country.

After she gives birth to their first baby and Jackson begins mysteriously and frequently disappearing, Grace begins to unravel and give in to the pull of psychosis under the isolating pressures of her new domestic life.

Watch the trailer: