Jennifer Lawrence Says She Didn’t Need a ‘Die My Love’ Intimacy Coordinator Because Robert Pattinson Isn’t ‘Pervy’

Jennifer Lawrence shared that she didn’t need an intimacy coordinator while filming Lynne Ramsay’s “Die My Love” because her co-star Robert Pattinson isn’t “pervy” and is “very in love” with his fiancée.

The actress was promoting the project on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s “Las Culturistas” podcast Wednesday, revealing how she got to know Pattinson to create the tenuous and increasingly erratic dynamic of their relationship on screen. While she “didn’t really know” Pattinson personally before, she described him as “sweet and not dramatic and just really laid back.”

“He’s exactly what you would imagine,” she said of her co-star.

Lawrence went on to say that the two took dance lessons for a choreographed scene that was ultimately cut from the film, but that it helped build a bond between them and helped with comfort and “choreography of sex scenes.” She shared, however, that they didn’t use an intimacy coordinator for the film’s bare-all moments.

“We did not have one. Or maybe we did, but we didn’t really … I felt really safe with him,” Lawrence explained. “He’s like, not pervy, and very in love with Suki [Waterhouse]. And so we mostly were talking about our kids and our relationships.”

She went on to say that if she had any doubts about Pattinson, she would have worked more closely with an intimacy coordinator.

“There wasn’t any weird, like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was a little bit of that, I would probably have an intimacy coordinator,” she said, adding that there’s been cases between co-stars where male actors have become vindictive towards actresses for not welcoming their sexual advances.

“A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f—k them, and the punishment starts,” she said. “But he was not like that. For the record, he was not like that.”

Sarcastically, Lawrence added: “I’ve just heard of this, I’ve never experienced it.”

Listen to Lawrence’s full “Las Culturistas” interview, in which she also announced her upcoming Miss Piggy project with Emma Stone and Cole Esocla, here.

“Die My Love” hits theaters Friday.