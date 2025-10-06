Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson’s ‘Die My Love’ Trailer Sets the Stage for a Thrilling Breakdown

If you watch Monday’s new trailer for Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson’s “Die My Love,” you won’t take too much away about the actual plot. And that’s the point.

The Cannes-favorite from director Lynne Ramsay and producer Martin Scorsese hits theaters on Nov. 7, and the new trailer sets the stage for a rather thrilling breakdown between new parents Grace and Jackson.

“Grace, a writer and young mother, is slowly slipping into madness. Locked away in an old house in and around Montana, we see her acting increasingly agitated and erratic, leaving her companion, Jackson, increasingly worried and helpless,” per the Mubi logline.

In Chase Hutchinson’s positive review of the film for TheWrap, he called Ramsay’s adaptation of the novel by Ariana Harwicz “frequently astounding” — “the moments where Ramsay strips away all the noise to immerse us in the more unsettling experiential elements makes it a welcome return for the filmmaker.”

The movie also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek. Additional producers include Justine Ciarrocchi, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill, Andrea Calderwood and Lawrence, from a screenplay by Enda Walsh, Alice Birch and Ramsay.

“Die My Love” hits theaters on Nov. 7.