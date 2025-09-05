Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson Descend into Madness in First Teaser for Lynne Ramsay’s ‘Die My Love’

“Die My Love” is almost here.

The darkly hued drama, written and directed by Lynne Ramsay and starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, premiered at Cannes earlier this summer. It will open nationally on Friday, November 7 courtesy of MUBI. And we’ve got your first taste of the movie, courtesy of the brand-new teaser trailer. Watch it below.

Based on the 2012 novel by Argentine writer Ariana Harwicz, the official synopsis for “Die My Love” reads: “A hopeful young and loving couple (Grace and Jackson) move from New York to an inherited house in the country. Grace tries to find her identity with a new baby in the isolated environment. Yet as she begins to unravel, it’s not in weakness but imagination, strength and a stunning untamed vivacity that she discovers herself anew.”

“Die My Love” also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte and was produced by Martin Scorsese. Cinematography was handled by Seamus McGarvey, who worked with Ramsay on “We Need to Talk About Kevin.” This is Ramsay’s first movie since 2017’s Joaquin Phoenix-led thriller “You Were Never Really Here” and only her fifth movie overall.

When the movie screened at Cannes it was warmly reviewed. Time said that Lawrence was “so delicately textured, even within its bold expressiveness, and its fiery anger, that it leaves you scrambling for adjectives. It’s the kind of performance you go to the movies for, one that connects so sympathetically with the bare idea of human suffering that it scares you a little.” Our own review was less enthusiastic but said that of Ramsay “there remains a haunting power that she’s able to wield over her audience.”

“Die My Love” opens nationally on Friday, November 7.