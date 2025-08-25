‘Bone Lake’ Trailer Promises a Bloody Romantic Weekend for 4

You’re never alone at “Bone Lake” — and, no, that’s not (just) a euphemism.

Bleecker Street and LD Entertainment dropped the trailer for their upcoming horror movie on Monday, in which Maddie Hasson and Marco Pigossi’s Sage and Diego find themselves double-booked in a lake house rental. And while Alex Roe and Andra Nechita’s Will and Cin make for charming, impromptu bunk-buddies, this was supposed to be a romantic trip for two, damnit.

“A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival,” per the logline.

The trailer successfully establishes that some sort of game will be afoot without actually giving too much away, meaning you’ll just have to catch director Mercedes Bryce Morgan’s latest film on the big screen.

“When I first came on to direct ‘Bone Lake,’ the initial allure for me was its duality; on one hand, it offers the thrill and escapism that’s characteristic of a ‘popcorn movie,’ and on the other, it champions an underrepresented narrative about modern relationships,” Morgan said in a prior statement. “Delving deeper, this film dances on the line of our complex cinematic cravings: we’re drawn to the intoxicating pull of gratuitous sex and visceral violence, yet we simultaneously yearn for a tale anchored in emotions, trust and genuine partnership.”

Eliane Reis and Clayton Spencer also star from a script by Joshua Friedlander. The movie was produced by Jason Blumenfeld, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Jacob Yakob and Friedlander.

“Bone Lake” enters theaters on Oct. 3.