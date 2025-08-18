Full ‘Keeper’ Trailer Reveals Osgood Perkins’ Latest Nightmare-Inducing Horror Story

Osgood Perkins is unstoppable.

The writer/director’s “The Monkey,” a gonzo Stephen King adaptation (and one of the best horror movies of the year), came out in February. And already he’s back with another new original film, “Keeper,” out this November. And you can get your first look at his latest, which stars Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland, via a new trailer. Watch it below.

What makes the trailer for “Keeper” so fascinating is that it’s split in half, with one half dedicated to “Liz” (Maslany’s character) and the other to her partner Malcolm (Sutherland) – we already know something fishy is going on since Liz’s name has quotes around it. And an early teaser suggested that the woods surrounding the house where the story takes place has a dark and twisted history all of its own.

Beyond the fact that the film centers on a young couple during a getaway in the woods, not much is known about the plot of “Keeper,” which was originally set for an early October release before getting pushed back to November.

Earlier this year, Perkins signed a first-look deal with Neon, who released “The Monkey” and his serial killer thriller from last year “Longlegs.” They are also putting out “Keeper.” Under the deal, Neon will release everything from Perkins and his recently-formed production entity Phobos (with producer Chris Ferguson) – this means anything that Perkins writes and directs or anything that he produces. Perkins will also continue to work with producer Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.

“Keeper” hits theaters on Nov. 14.