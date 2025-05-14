‘Longlegs’ Filmmaker Osgood Perkins Sets First-Look Deal With Neon

After a series of hits, Osgood Perkins has a permanent home at Neon. The independent film production and distribution company has set a first-look deal with the “Longlegs” and “The Monkey” director.

Ahead of his next film “Keeper,” which will drop a new trailer later on Wednesday, Perkins is launching his Phobos production banner with partner Chris Ferguson.

“Ever hear the one about the filmmaker who madly loves his distributor? No? That’s because I think this might be the very first time it’s happened in our business where even brief phone calls can be rough,” Perkins shared in a statement. “Meanwhile, here I am with Neon, like: ‘You hang up first, no you hang up first!’ I couldn’t be happier.”

“There’s only one Osgood Perkins — fearless, deeply imaginative, relentlessly funny and operating on a frequency that’s all his own,” Neon CEO/founder Tom Quinn added. “His work lingers with you, burrows into your brain as all great art does. With Neon as his creative home, Oz will continue to cook, pushing the boundaries of his ever-expanding cinematic universe. We’re thrilled to be along for the ride with Phobos and Osgood Perkins.”

As part of the deal, Perkins will jointly produce his upcoming projects with Ferguson and Neon, which will release the films theatrically in the U.S., represent the international rights and house the movies he writes, directs and/or produces for other filmmakers.

Perkins’ other movies include “The Blackcoat’s Daughter,” “I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House” and “Gretel & Hansel,” and he can famously be seen as an actor in “Legally Blonde.”

But back to “Keeper,” the horror film stars Tatiana Maslany (“The Monkey,” “Orphan Black”) and Rossif Sutherland (“Orphan: First Kill”) as a couple whose romantic anniversary retreat to a remote cabin goes awry.

“Keeper” finds its way to theaters on Oct. 3.