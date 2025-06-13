Where Was the Live-Action ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Filmed?

The Isle of of Berk is insane, which Hiccup makes a point to warn you about multiple times in “How to Train Your Dragon,” cautioning that if you want to visit, you’ll have to be cool with dragons. But he doesn’t tell you exactly where to go, so that’s what we’re here to do.

To be clear, no, the Isle of Berk itself isn’t a real place. But the team behind the live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” definitely did bring it to life using real shooting locations. Of course, given the dragons of it all, much of it is indeed CGI. Nonetheless, there is some beautiful scenery that Hiccup (Mason Thames) and his crew fly through.

In theaters now, “How to Train Your Dragon” is a live-action remake of the 2010 animated film of the same name. Dean DeBlois returns to write and direct, and the story is largely unchanged, following a young viking boy as he attempts to change the relationship between humans and dragons.

In the original film, Hiccup notes that Berk is “twelve days north of Hopeless, and a few degrees south of Freezing to Death. It’s located solidly on the Meridian of Misery.” Expanded lore tells fans that the Meridian of Misery is part of the Barbaric Archipelago, which is in the Norwegian Sea.

It should make sense then that the live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” filmed partly in Iceland (which is indeed in the Norwegian sea), while production also took place in Northern Ireland, over in Belfast, where the bulk of filming took place.

“How to Train Your Dragon” is now in theaters.