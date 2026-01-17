Paramount+ has some pretty good options for movies to watch this week, and we’ve chosen the best three just for you.
A killer barber, an unruly group of kids and a stranded astronaut make the list this time around. And you’ve got a series of different genres to choose from as well, including animation, musicals and sci-fi.
With so many choices to make, and only a weekend to do it, we went ahead and made the task easy for you because we know it’s hard to choose the best title to hit play on.
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007)
There’s just nothing like watching Johnny Depp melt into a strange, emo-esque character. And if you loved him in “Edward Scissorhands,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” will be right up your alley, specifically Hen and Chicken Court. Tim Burton’s musical film, an adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s iconic stage musical, follows the story of Sweeney Todd, a crazed barber who seeks revenge after an evil judge named Turpin sent Sweeney to another country for a crime he didn’t commit. Years later, Sweeney uses his barbershop to violently cut down unlucky customers until he gets Turpin in his chair.
“Bebe’s Kids” (1992)
“Bebe’s Kids” is one for all the 90s babies who grew up loving the late comedian Robin Harris and his hilarious anecdotal comedy. In 1992, Harris adapted one of his stand-up routines about a dating experience into an adult animated film that featured several stars of the era, including Vanessa Bell Calloway, Faizon Love, John Witherspoon, Marques Houston, George Wallace and more. Sadly, Harris died before he recorded any of his lines for the film, so Love, Harris’s close friend, stepped in to capture his essence.
“The Martian” (2015)
We aren’t leaving you hanging like the astronaut in our last title, “The Martian” completes our list. Matt Damon came into Mark Watney in Ridley Scott’s epic sci-fi film, an astronaut thought to be dead on Mars following an intense storm on the planet. By himself, and only with the hope of being discovered by his NASA team, Mark must use all the knowledge and resources he has to find a way back home.