The 3 Best Movies to Stream on Peacock This Week

“Collateral” (DreamWorks Pictures) “Collateral” (2004) One of the best films director Michael Mann has made, 2004’s “Collateral” is a high-octane, immensely entertaining thriller of surprising depth. Written by Stuart Beattie and directed by Mann, the film follows a Los Angeles cab driver (Jamie Foxx) who finds himself held hostage and forced to travel to multiple locations over the course of one night by a deranged hit man (Tom Cruise). At once propulsive and contemplative, “Collateral” tells its story of self-discovery and reinvention with elegance and style. It is one of the best-looking movies ever shot with digital cameras, and the film’s second-act nightclub shootout ranks high among the greatest action sequences that both Mann and Cruise have ever been a part of.

“Asteroid City” (Focus Features) “Asteroid City” (2023) A late-career masterpiece from writer-director Wes Anderson, 2023’s “Asteroid City” is a sci-fi dramedy that reveals more and more of itself every time you rewatch it. Set in the 1950s, the film depicts the origins and production of a stage play set in a midcentury American desert town during a Junior Stargazer convention that is upended by an extraterrestrial visit. Featuring a bevy of pinch-hitting performances for the ages from Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie, “Asteroid City” takes post-2020 lockdown feelings of isolation, confusion and doomscrolling-induced hopelessness and turns them into a story about never abandoning one’s curiosity. It is a gem, and one of the very best films that the 2020s have had to offer us so far.