There are tons of options in Netflix’s massive content library, but we’re here to point you in the right direction with three of the best titles the streamer has to offer.
We get it — there’s a lot to sift through when you’re trying to find something actually good to watch, and it’s even harder when a mega streamer has so many strong options to choose from. For this list, we picked two 2025 bangers and one cinematic gem that’s a must-watch for any film lover.
Check out our selections below.
“Caught Stealing” (2025)
One of the newest additions to Netflix’s slate of shows and films this year is the fast-paced crime thriller “Caught Stealing.” Set in gritty 1990s New York, Austin Butler stars as Hank Thompson, a former high school baseball star who is now working as a bartender. His life is turned upside down when an evening spent cat-sitting for his neighbor leads to a fight for survival against a group of gangsters.
“28 Years Later” (2025)
It had been 18 years since “28 Weeks Later” hit theaters, but its 2025 follow-up did not disappoint. The latest installment travels to the isolated Holy Island in the United Kingdom, where residents are separated from — and free of — the danger that lurks on the virus-ridden mainland. The film serves as a coming-of-age story centered on an adolescent boy named Spike, whose father takes him on a mission to earn his stripes as a hunter and protector. However, their journey takes a wrong turn, leaving Spike stranded and forced to fend for himself against both the infected and human predators.
“Taxi Driver” (1976)
Last but certainly not least is that ultimate classic we were mentioning. Martin Scorsese’s Palme d’Or-winning film has cemented itself in cinema’s hall of fame and solidified Robert De Niro as a talent to watch in Hollywood. The film follows Travis Bickle, an alienated Vietnam veteran who now makes money working the night shift as a taxi driver in 1970s New York City. Over the course of the movie, Travis becomes fixated on the city’s “filth” and takes it upon himself clean up the town as he sinks deeper and deeper into an endless hole of paranoia and loneliness.