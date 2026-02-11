‘Cross’ Season 1 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 2

“Cross” Season 2 has finally arrived, but it’s been over a year since the hit detective series debuted on Prime Video, so we know you’ll need a bit of a recap.

Shannon Witmer (Eloise Mumford) is free, Nana Mama (Juanita Jennings) is doing just fine and we finally know who murdered Alex Cross’ wife, Maria (Chaunteé Schuler Irving). Season 1, Episode 8: “You Had Me at Motherf—r” was full of suspense, heartache and ended with one hell of a twist.

We don’t want to spoil too much, but just know Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold) got what he deserved. And as for his companion Bobby Trey (Johnny Ray Gill), he’s made his way into Season 2 after his little arrangement with Kayla (Alona Tal).

Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey in “Cross” (Prime Video) Alex Cross and John Sampson take down Ed Ramsey “Cross” Season 1’s antagonist was Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold), a charming, powerful and manipulative member of Washington, D.C.’s upper echelon — though he hails from humble beginnings in the Midwest. After a string of strange murders — and by strange, we mean the predator completely transformed their victims’ likeness to mirror infamous serial killers through a torturous makeover — Alex’s investigation began. Ed’s newest captive is a woman named Shannon, who he lured to his home on the facade that he’d help her get her dream job. He hopes to make Shannon his 12th and final victim to complete his scrapbook of kills. Nicknaming him “The Fanboy,” Alex begins to pick up that the target admires and wants to emulate the same serial killers he turns his prey into. After chatting with some of Ed’s family and former friends, he learns about Ed’s dark past. And when he gets a plus-one invite to a birthday party at his home, he uses it as an opportunity to snoop in his office. Ed catches him, but instead of panicking, he invites him to have a conversation. And let’s just say, that didn’t go so well. Their chat ends with Ed revealing that he knows sensitive details about Alex’s life, including the murder of his wife, Maria. In a rage, Alex accuses Ed of being the city’s killer in front all of Ed’s guests, making him look mentally unstable. By the end of it all, Alex and John Sampson save Shannon and retrieve his scrapbook, now having all the information they need to throw him in prison. But for Ed, all that matters is that the world will remember him through his scrapbook, and he basks in that glory. This doesn’t sit too well with Alex and Isaiah, so they decide to burn all of his devilish accolades he’s notated in the book, launching him into a furious rage as they destroy his legacy.

Nana Mama as Juanita Jennings in “Cross” Nana Mama is doing just fine In the opening of Episode 8, Nana Mama is seen being rushed to a hospital to receive immediate assistance after being attacked by Peter in the previous episode. Viewers don’t get an update on Nana Mama until the final moments of the finale. The Cross family, including Elle, are all together watching Alex’s son Damon’s music showcase performance. Y’all didn’t think Nana Mama would go out that easy, did ya?

“Cross” Season 1 (Prime Video) Alex apologizes to John Sampson and admits he’s been struggling with Maria’s death We can bet everyone wiped some tears from their face while watching this scene. The entire season, Alex had denied needing professional support following the tragic death of his wife, and he ultimately took it out on the people he loves the most — especially his bestie John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa). At the beginning of the season, viewers discover Alex has been holding a grudge against John ever since he reported Alex for wrongly attacking a man he thought was involved in Maria’s murder. After learning Miss Nancy is the “street mother” of Peter, who’s been stalking his family, Alex goes to John’s house to request his help with saving their lives. But as he was about to angrily take out his frustrations on Sampson once again, he finally apologizes and fesses up to damaging their friendship by neglecting his own mental wellbeing. “Look here, motherf—r, you… You were right. You were right the whole time. I—I’ve been out of line lately. No, not just lately. Ever since Maria died, and I was pissed at you for pointing it out. I was even more mad when you tried to help me,” Alex tells John. “I took our friendship, our brotherhood for granted. Said some s–t I can’t back from. And now, now, John, I — I’m not even here for the right reasons. I should have come here and looked you in your eye like a man and said I’m sorry and I love you, brother. But I… I couldn’t swallow my pride. And now my family… our family is in danger.” That’s when John cuts in to say, “Sugar, stop. You had me at ‘motherf—r.’” The two then embrace warmly and get back to business. As for the viewers, just go ahead and hand back the tissue box. At the end of the episode, Alex tells his therapist that he’s finally ready to discuss his sadness over Maria’s death.

Karen Robinson as Miss Nancy in “Cross” Season 1 (Prime Video) Peter and Miss Nancy have been stalking the Cross family the entire time, and Maria’s killer is revealed There’s nothing like a plot-twist, especially one that seemed to be right in front of our faces the entire time. We meet Miss Nancy early on in the season. She introduces herself as a sweet and kind piano teacher and continues to come around the Cross family as a trusted close friend. But things quickly become clearer and clearer as the season nears its end. In an Episode 4 flashback, viewers learn the role Alex played a role in the death of a woman named Deirdre, whom watchers eventually find out is the partner of Miss Nancy’s son, Peter. She was sentenced to life in prison after she was accused of murdering a man, despite having a clean record prior to the murder. Deirdre died by suicide in prison after enduring abuse there. During some investigative research, images of Peter come up, and Alex learns from his case manager that he used to visit Deirdre while in prison with their “street mother,” who is revealed to be… (drum roll, please), Miss Nancy — Damon’s piano teacher. Come to find out, Miss Nancy convinced Deirdre to take the fall for Peter after he murdered a man, thinking she’d receive a lighter sentence as a white woman. But when Deirdre died, Miss Nancy decided to seek revenge and target Alex’s family. Not knowing Miss Nancy’s true identity at the time, Alex trusts Miss Nancy’s offering to let his family stay at her family’s cabin — which is nearly four hours away from D.C., while he tracks down who he thinks is following them. In the midst of Alex discovering her background, his son Damon finds a photo of Miss Nancy, Peter and Deirdre together. He then tells Elle (Samantha Walkes), who later on in the episode tries to run off with the kids. Once Alex arrives at the cabin, Miss Nancy presents him with an ultimatum: kill one of his own children in exchange for taking her “daughter” Deirdre’s life. Alex comes out the victor in his fight against Peter and Miss Nancy, and Miss Nancy chooses to die by suicide by burning herself alive, seemingly accepting the guilt she feels for her part in Deirdre’s death. The biggest reveal is that Miss Nancy ordered Peter, who’s now been arrested, to kill Alex’s wife, Maria.

Jennifer Wigmore as Chief Anderson in “Cross” Season 1 (Prime Video) Alex’s record is cleared and Chief Anderson finally admits she plans to run for mayor of Washington, D.C. At the end of the episode, Alex and Chief Anderson meet up to discuss both of their futures on the force. Alex was initially set to go to court after Ed leaked footage of him brutalizing a man he thought murdered his wife, Maria. But Chief Anderson told him his record was cleared because the victim took a settlement and dropped all the charges. However, true to Chief’s nature, Alex’s clean slate in turn clears the path for her to make her way to the mayor’s office. “Well, sure, it helps me, and you get a do-over. But you earned it,” she tells Alex, who’s frustrated by how easily those in authority were able to wipe away his poor behavior as a cop. But Alex handles that a couple of scenes later. He does a sit-down interview with his victim, explains his reasons behind targeting him, and publicly apologizes in a heartfelt conversation.