All the Upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ Shows in the Works

HBO is expanding its “Game of Thrones” franchise in a bunch of new directions as the fantasy series continues to be a major success.

To date, the hit show has produced equally strong series – “House of the Dragon” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” – but with that success comes a larger deluge of content. There are more than a few plans percolating in various stages of development but there are some that have a bit more movement and hope than perhaps others.

“House of the Dragon” (HBO) From series that span to the earliest days of Westeros lore to an animated spinoff centered on the adventures of a “House of the Dragon” favorite, here are all the “Game of Thrones” shows in development and when some of the returning hits will next be on the screen.

Emma D’Arcy stars as Rhaenyra Targaryen in “House of the Dragon” Season 3. (HBO/YouTube) House of the Dragon Season 3 Return: June 2026 The third season of “House of the Dragon” is right around the corner. The story of the Targaryen Civil War erupts into total war when the show returns in June 2026. The season will likely open with the infamous Battle of the Gullet – one of the bloodiest navel battles in the history of Westeros. From there, things are only going to get more intense as the Greens and the Blacks clash for the right to rule the country.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (Credit: HBO) A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Return: 2027 If you fell in love with Dunk and Egg throughout the first season of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” there is good news – the show was renewed for Season 2 before the first episode even aired, and it’s already filming for a 2027 return. With a few rare exceptions like “The Pitt,” a show airing annually is a dying breed. The second season will adapt George R.R. Martin’s second Dunk and Egg tale “The Sworn Sword.”

“Game of Thrones” (HBO Max) Aegon’s Conquest Premiere: TBD “The Batman 2” scribe Mattson Tomlin is working on writing the adaptation for “Aegon’s Conquest.” Very little is known about the show at this point, however, including the format in which the story will be told. At this point, it’s being worked out as both a movie and as another series for HBO. The story will follow Aegon Targaryen’s arrival and titular conquest of Westeros. It’s usually the starting point of most of the timelines fans of the series are familiar with, so this would be the truest origin story of the world fans know.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon in “House of the Dragon” (HBO) Nine Voyages Premiere: TBD An adaptation has long been rumored to be in the works that would chronicle the early adventures of Corlys “The Sea Snake” Velaryon. The character is played in “House of the Dragon” by Steve Toussaint, but the plan for “Nine Voyages” would be as an animated project handled by “Samurai Jack” creator Genndy Tartakovsky.