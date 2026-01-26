Where Are All The Dragons in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’?

A new series set in Westeros is here but it’s very dragon-light.

After the flagship “Game of Thrones” series reintroduced dragons to the realm thanks to Daenerys Targaryen hatching three eggs in a funeral pyre, the first prequel, “House of the Dragon,” is also very dragon-forward as the first Targaryen civil war erupts 200 years in the past. But don’t expect “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” to follow suit. The latest series takes place almost exactly in between the others in the timeline, and it’s a period where dragons were not filling the skies.

Here’s where all the dragons are during “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and what happened to them.

Where are the dragons?

To be blunt, the dragons are dead. HBO’s other “Game of Thrones” prequel series, “House of the Dragon,” is playing out how the center of Targaryen power began to fall as a result of a bloody civil war that weaponized the many dragons of the realm.

The toll was that a lot of the premier dragons were killed or maimed during the years of the war. Fewer dragons led to less dragon breeding, which eventually led to their extinction.

What happened to the dragons?

By the time “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” begins, the dragons are all gone. As the years following The Dance of the Dragons ended, fewer dragons were born, and more frequently they were born small and stunted. The last dragon of Westeros – until Daenerys returned them in “Game of Thrones” – was born, and died days later, around 50 years before “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

How long before the dragons return?

The dragons stay dead for almost a century. It won’t be until Dany sits down in the funeral pyre for her husband Khal Drogo with her three dragon eggs that they return to the world. From the fires and her eggs are born the first three returned dragons: Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion.

What does a lack of dragons mean for the Targaryens?

The Targaryen family put a lot of stock into their exclusive ability to ride dragons. It’s how Aegon the Conqueror did his conquering and why few houses thought to rise up against their dynasty for years and years. But the dragons being gone for some time, and the family licking their own wounds thanks to yet another civil war called The Blackfyre Rebellion, has people wondering if the Targaryens’ time is coming to an end.

They don’t have the power they once did, and they don’t pull the same level of influence. It’s no secret that much of the Targaryen power rested in their dragons, but it still took some time for the rest of Westeros to notice. By the time “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” starts, the people are starting to notice.