How to Watch the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star game is here once again.

The 2026 All-Star game is following up the beloved Home Run Derby this week to let the best of the league mix and match with each other once again in a low-stakes game. The National League team has won out in two of the last three All-Star Games against the American League team.

Here is where and when to tune in for the 2026 MLB All-Star game.

When is the MLB All-Star game?

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is on Tuesday, July 14. It begins at 7 p.m. ET with pregame shows and the game itself starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Where can you watch the MLB All-Star game?

Once again, the MLB All-Star game will be on Fox. It has been airing on the network since 2001.

Is the All-Star game streaming?

The All-Star game will not be streaming live like the Home Run Derby was so if you want to watch in real time you’ll have to tune in to Fox at 8 p.m. ET to watch. A number of streamers like Hulu and YouTube TV offer packages that would allow you to tune in to the game that way but it would come at an extra cost to the streamer subscriptions.

Who is handling the pregame?

The All-Star game pregame show begins at 7 p.m. ET. It will be hosted by a number of former all-star players themselves as they chat about what to expect. They include Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Derek Jeter.

Who is calling the game?

The 2026 All-Star game will be called by Joe Davis and John Smoltz for the fifth year in a row.