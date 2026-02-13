Sam Rockwell has arrived back from the future in “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.”

The new sci-fi film from “A Cure for Wellness” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” filmmaker Gore Verbinski stars Rockwell as a “time traveler” who comes back from the future to try to stop an AI apocalypse from coming to fruition. The only problem is he keeps getting things wrong and having to start again.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” come out?

“Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” opened in theaters on Friday, Feb 13.

Is “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” streaming or in theaters?

“Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” is only playing in theaters, so the only way to see it is to buy a movie ticket. Although, as a fun bit of promotion in line with the story about an oncoming AI apocalypse, if you can prove you lost your job to AI then Briarcliff Entertainment, in partnership with Fever, will comp you a pair of tickets to the movie.

“If you or someone you know has been quietly replaced, sidelined, or optimized in the name of progress, tell us your story and receive a pair of tickets, on the house,” the film’s social media page posted.

For everyone else, find “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who’s in the “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” cast?

The “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” cast boasts Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Zazie Beetz, Michael Peña and Juno Temple.

What is “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” about?

The new film stars Sam Rockwell as a man who alleges he traveled back from the future in order to stop the upcoming AI apocalypse but has been getting things wrong and keeps having to redo his visit. Here’s the official synopsis:

“A ‘Man From the Future’ arrives at a diner in Los Angeles where he must recruit the precise combination of disgruntled patrons to join him on a one-night quest to save the world from the terminal threat of a rogue artificial intelligence.”

Watch the trailer: