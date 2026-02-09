Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Explained

Bad Bunny didn’t come to play! The 2026 Halftime Show performer’s tender love letter to his homeland of Puerto Rico was a beautiful presentation and celebration of Latin culture — and he made sure to remind all mankind that “the only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio did his absolute big one on Super Bowl Sunday, which fans anticipated after he said it would be a party. “You don’t have to speak Spanish to feel that vibe,” as Bad Bunny superfan Jon Hamm noted.

The Bayamón-born singer/rapper brought in mega superstars as cameos, highlighted the Latin American diaspora and ensured that he educated the masses with relevant and timely social commentary.

Here’s a full breakdown of show, below.

Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl LX (Getty Images)

What did Bad Bunny say at the beginning of his performance?

As Bad Bunny began his performance, he first addressed the in-person audience as well as the millions watching at home.

“Mi nombre es Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, y si hoy estoy aquí en el Super Bowl 60, es porque nunca, nunca dejé de creer en mí. Tú también deberías de creer en ti. Vales más de lo que piensas. Confía en mí.”

Here’s what it translates to in English: “My name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and if I’m here today at Super Bowl 60, it’s because I never, ever stopped believing in myself. You should also believe in yourself. You’re worth more than you think. Trust me.”

The Latin Diaspora, History and Culture

If there’s one thing we know about Bad Bunny, he’s always going to proudly and loudly represent his community, culture, history and heritage. And Sunday night was no different.

From start to finish, Bad Bunny incorporated not only his Puerto Rican culture, but all of the Latin American diaspora. He walked through the set, designed to resemble the Puerto Rican island’s sugar cane fields, while jíbaros (farmers) wearing pavas (strawhats) worked. As he strolled through, he spotlighted Latin culture through the appearances of coco frio and piragua (shaved ice) stands, nail techs artists and even featured a real-life taco spot in Los Angeles, Villa’s Tacos.

Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl LX (Getty Images)

He also paid homage to Reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee by playing the fellow Puerto Rican star’s global hit “Gasolina.” In addition, Bad Bunny provided political and social commentary. During his performance of “El Apagón,” dancers could be seen climbing sparking poles, calling out the ongoing electrical crisis caused by Hurricane María, which has led to the U.S. territory’s unstable power grid.

And that pink house Bad Bunny and his entourage were partying at, it’s known culturally as “La Casita,” and it’s a nod to his Puerto Rican roots, as it was modeled after homes that are found on the island. The party where Karol G, Cardi B and more appeared likely represented a space that is safe for the Latino community to celebrate and preserve their culture freely and without outside rule.

Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl LX (Getty Images)

Towards the end of his set, he also passed his big Grammy win over to a young boy, showing that he is giving his blessing to the next the generation of Latino artists and talent — or perhaps even back to the child version of himself.

What songs did Bad Bunny perform?

Here’s all the songs Bad Bunny performed Sunday night. “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Safaera,” “Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR,” “EoO,” “Monaco,” “Die with a Smile” feat. Lady Gaga,” “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” “NUEVAYoL,” “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” feat. Ricky Martin,” “El Apagón,” “Café Con Ron” and “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.”

Who were the celebrity cameos?

Several stars popped in to make an appearance during the show, including Cardi B, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Young Miko, Ronald Acuña Jr., Dave Grutman and Alix Earle.

Did anyone else perform during Bad Bunny’s set?

Ricky Martin performing at Super Bowl LX (Getty Images)

Latin popstar Ricky Martin appeared during the performance to sing Bad Bunny’s song “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.” Plus, Lady Gaga took centerstage halfway through the performance to sing her portion of her hit “Die With a Smile” as a couple was married in front of her.

Did someone get married at the Super Bowl?

They sure did. Eleisa “Elli” Aparico and Thomas “Tommy” Wolter got married live on the stage during halftime show and Bad Bunny served as their witness.

What did Bad Bunny say at the end of his performance?

Bad Bunny only spoke English one time during the performance, and it was while singing “Café Con Ron.”

“God bless America,” he stated.

The artist then went on to name every country in Latin America in Spanish, which included Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Colombia and more. He closed things out with a longer list of Central, North and South American countries, including the USA, Canada and another mention of Puerto Rico.

