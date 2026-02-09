Bad Bunny Pays Tribute to Puerto Rico, Sings With Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin in Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny celebrated Puerto Rican culture with special guests Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga at his Super Bowl LX halftime performance.

The “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” singer opened his performance with his hit “Tití Me Preguntó” as he walked through Puerto Rico’s sugar cane fields. He passed local jewelry vendors, rural farmers, boxers and a piragua stand. He also made history as the first halftime performer to sing entirely in Spanish.

Bunny then started his house party section of his set, featuring celebrity cameos dancing in front of the house, including Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Cardi B, Jessica Alba and Alix Earle. After crashing through the roof of the house, the Grammy winner introduced himself to the crowd.

“Mi nombre Antonio Martínez Ocasio,” he said in Spanish. “Y si hoy estoy aquí en el Super Bowl 60, es porque nunca, nunca dejé de creer en mí y tú también deberías de creer en ti, vales más de lo que piensas.”

In English: “My name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and if I’m here today at Super Bowl 60 it’s because I never, ever stopped believing in myself and you should also believe in yourself, you’re worth more than you think.”

Lady Gaga took centerstage halfway through the performance to sing her portion of her hit “Die With a Smile” as a couple was married in front of her. Bad Bunny did a quick change into a white suit before he performed the last section of his set.

He sang his hits “Baile Inolvidable” and “NuevaYol” as crowds danced around him. Bunny then took a shot with Tonita, owner of one of the last Puerto Rican social clubs in New York City, Brooklyn’s Caribbean Social Club.

Bad Bunny performs in the Apple Music Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl LX football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots (Credit: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Latin popstar Ricky Martin also appeared during the performance to sing Bad Bunny’s song “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.”

One powerful image was when a father and son watched Bad Bunny’s Grammy Awards acceptance speech on a small television. The singer then appeared with his award and gifted it to the young child.

Towards the end of Bad Bunny’s performance, the artist displayed a message on the stadium’s jumbotron that he also shared during his Grammy Awards acceptance speech: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

He concluded his performance with a speech entirely in Spanish, except for one phrase: “God Bless America.”

Bad Bunny performed at Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara as the Seattle Seahawks played the New England Patriots. For all of the songs in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX performance, read more here.