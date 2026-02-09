All the Songs in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Bad Bunny made history as the first artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show entirely in Spanish, honoring his hometown community of Puerto Rico.

His set included songs from his album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” which he won several Grammy Awards for just last weekend. The artist’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show featured special guest performances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

The performance was an homage to Puerto Rico with the artist highlighting local vendors, traditions and the country’s love of dance. One of his block party sections of the performance included celebrity cameos from Cardi B, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba and Alix Earle.

He concluded the performance with his hit “DtMF” as dancers ran out with flags from every country from North, Central and South America. The Puerto Rican artist held out a football that said “Together, we are America.”

Bad Bunny performs in the Apple Music Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, at Levi’s Stadium (Credit: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

All the songs in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX performance: