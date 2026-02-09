Home > Media & Platforms > TV

All the Songs in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

The Puerto Rican artist sings hits from his Grammy-winning album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” with special guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin

Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny made history as the first artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show entirely in Spanish, honoring his hometown community of Puerto Rico.

His set included songs from his album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” which he won several Grammy Awards for just last weekend. The artist’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show featured special guest performances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

The performance was an homage to Puerto Rico with the artist highlighting local vendors, traditions and the country’s love of dance. One of his block party sections of the performance included celebrity cameos from Cardi B, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba and Alix Earle.

FEBRUARY 01: Bad Bunny accepts the Best Música Urbana Album award for "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: JC Olivera/WireImage)
He concluded the performance with his hit “DtMF” as dancers ran out with flags from every country from North, Central and South America. The Puerto Rican artist held out a football that said “Together, we are America.”

Bad Bunny performs in the Apple Music Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, at Levi’s Stadium (Credit: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

All the songs in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX performance:

  • “Tití Me Preguntó”
  • “Yo Perreo Sola”
  • “Safaera”
  • “Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR”
  • “EoO”
  • “Monaco”
  • “Die with a Smile” feat. Lady Gaga
  • “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”
  • “NUEVAYoL”
  • “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” feat. Ricky Martin
  • “El Apagón”
  • “Café Con Ron”
  • “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”
Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

