Where to Stream All the ‘Insidious’ Movies

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The “Insidious” movies have been one of the most enduring horror franchises of the 2010s, and revisiting them before the release of 2026’s “Out of the Further” could be well worth it.

Unfortunately, there is no one-stop shop for streaming the previous films. You’ll need a handful of services to fully pull off the rewatch binge. The new movie drops on Aug. 21, so there is still plenty of time to jump back to the demonic horrors of the original or watch Lin Shaye in one of her consistently best performances.

Here is where to go to find each of the “Insidious” movies in the horror franchise.

Where can you stream the “Insidious” movies?

The “Insidious” movie franchise is spread out across a number of streaming services, so it can be hard to pin down exactly where to go to find each horror entry. Here is where they currently are:

Insidious (2010) – Peacock

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) – Peacock

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) – Peacock

Insidious: The Last Key (2018) – HBO Max

Insidious: The Red Door (2023) – Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max

Insidious: Out of the Further (2026) – In Theaters

When does “Insidious: Out of the Further” come out in theaters?

The sixth entry in the franchise – “Insidious: Out of the Further” – releases in theaters on Friday, Aug. 21.

What is “Insidious: Out of the Further” about?

The film follows a young mother who learns she can not only visit The Further – a purgatory for demons, lost souls and more – but bring things back to the real world. When the worst things that reside in the Further learn that they start to take advantage and creep through.

For fans of the “Insidious” franchise lore, the film looks to take an even deeper look into The Further and how it truly functions.

Watch the “Insidious: Out of the Further” trailer below: