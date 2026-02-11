6 James Van Der Beek Movies and Shows You Can Stream Right Now

James Van Der Beek lost his battle with cancer but left behind a lasting Hollywood legacy of movies and TV shows.

Van Der Beek was most known for playing the late ’90s icon Dawson Leery in “Dawson’s Creek,” but the actor has a fun body of work to dive into elsewhere, as well. The actor’s death was announced by his wife on Wednesday via his personal Instagram. He was 48 and died after a battle with colorectal cancer.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come,” she wrote. “For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

To celebrate the star’s life, here are some of his best movie and TV performances for you to binge through.