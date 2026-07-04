Where to Watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026:  Start Time, Streaming Options and More

Ready to return to one of the uniquely American annual events?

The 2026 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to kick off another Fourth of July celebration at Coney Island this year. Familiar faces like Joey Chestnut (who was recently name-dropped in “The Vampire Lestat”) are back looking for another win, while others look to unseat the hot dog king.

Here is how to watch the eating competition either on TV or through a streaming service. Kick off the patriotic weekend right.

When is the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

As always, the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is held on the Fourth of July to celebrate the holiday.

What time is the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

The Fourth of July traditional hot dog eating contest starts at 10:45 a.m. ET for the Women’s competition and 12:30 p.m. ET for the Men’s competition.

Where can I watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

In person, you can watch the hot dog eating contest at Coney Island as always. If you are tuning in at home you can watch on ABC or ESPN2 for the Men’s competition and ESPN+ for the Women’s competition.

If you want to stream the competition later it can be viewed on Fubo.

Who are the favorites?

As always, Joey Chestnut is the odds on favorite to win the Men’s competition. He netted his 17th win at the Fourth of July event in 2025 and has only lost twice since 2011 – in 2015 to Matt Stonie and in 2024 (where he didn’t even compete) when Patrick Bertoletti won.

For the women, Miki Sudo is looking for her next win. She is hunting her 11th win in the competition and in 2024 set the world record for hot dogs consumed by a woman in the contest when she finished 51.