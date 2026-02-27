Here’s Everything New on HBO Max in March 2026

HBO Max‘s March streaming arrivals include “Send Help” director Sam Raimi‘s entire early 2000s “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, which is set to drop March 1 on the streaming platform. In addition to Raimi’s three “Spider-Man” films, Sony’s Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone-led “Amazing Spider-Man” movies are slated to arrive March 1 on HBO Max as well.

On the TV front, the new crime thriller limited series “DTF St. Louis” premieres Sunday, March 1 on both HBO and HBO Max. A week later, Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs,” “Shrinking”) and Matt Tarses’ new, Steve Carell-led college campus comedy “Rooster” is scheduled to release its first episode simultaneously on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, March 8. The Season 3 premiere of “The Comeback,” meanwhile, will follow several weeks later on March 22.

HBO Max is also on deck to become the streaming home of last year’s “John Wick” spinoff “Ballerina” on March 27. Finally, in anticipation of the March 6 theatrical release of Warner Bros. Pictures and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s new film “The Bride!,” director James Whale’s original 1935 classic “The Bride of Frankenstein” is set to begin streaming on HBO Max on March 1.

Below, you can find the full list of everything new on HBO Max in March.

March 1

“42nd Street”

“5 Centimeters Per Second”

“A Lost Lady”

“A Stolen Life” (1946)

“A Woman’s Face”

“Above Suspicion”

“All the President’s Men”

“Along the Great Divide”

“Angel’s Egg”

“Arrow in the Dust”

“Badman’s Country”

“Blair Witch”

“Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion”

“Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2”

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

“Dance, Fools, Dance”

“Dancing Lady”

“Date Night”

“Date Night: Extended Edition”

“DTF St. Louis” (HBO)

“DTF St. Louis (With ASL)” (HBO)

“Ensign Pulver”

“Evan Almighty”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Final Destination”

“Final Destination 2”

“Final Destination 3”

“Final Destination 5”

“Flamingo Road”

“Gentleman Jim”

“Happy Death Day”

“Humoresque”

“In This Our Life”

“Jimmy the Gent”

“Juarez”

“Judy”

“Kid Galahad”

“Ladies They Talk About”

“Little Miss Sunshine”

“Lola Versus”

“Marked Woman”

“Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein”

“Memento”

“Men”

“Miss Pinkerton”

“Mr. Skeffington”

“Old Acquaintance”

“Paid”

“Parachute Jumper”

“Payment on Demand”

“Satan Met a Lady”

“Special Agent” (1935)

“Spider-Man” (2002)

“Spider-Man 2” (2004)

“Spider-Man 3” (2007)

“Spring Breakers”

“Sunshine Cleaning”

“Susan and God”

“Sweet Bird of Youth”

“Swiss Army Man”

“That Certain Woman”

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014)

“The Blair Witch Project”

“The Bride of Frankenstein”

“The Burning Hills”

“The Corn Is Green”

“The Damned Don’t Cry”

“The Fighting 69th”

“The Final Destination” (2009)

“The Greatest-Showman”

“The Greatest-Showman Sing-Along”

“The Old Maid”

“The Purchase Price”

“The Secret Bride”

“The Star”

“The Terminator”

“The Woman on Pier 13”

“The Women” (1939)

“The Young Guns” (1956)

“This Woman Is Dangerous”

“Three on a Match”

“Till We Meet Again”

“V for Vendetta”

“Valley of the Sun”

“Vengeance Valley”

“When Ladies Meet”

“Winter Meeting”

March 2

“Tournament of Champions VII” (Food Network)

March 3

“Bachelor Mansion Takeover” Season 1 (HGTV)

“Wild Vacation Rentals” Season 1 (HGTV)

March 4

“100 Day Dream Home” Season 7 (HGTV)

“Moonshiners: Master Distiller” Season 8 (Discovery)

March 5

“Feds” Season 2 (ID)

“Flavortown Food Fight” Season 1 (Food Network)

“Hunt for the Missing: Chicago” Season 1 (ID)

“The World’s Tallest Man” Season 1 (TLC)

March 6

“Fackham Hall”

“House Hunters International” Volume 9, Season 207 (HGTV)

“Women’s Hell” Season 1 (HBO)

March 8

“Asia” (BBC)

“Paranormal Caught on Camera” Season 10 (TRVL)

“Rooster” Season 1 (HBO)

March 10

“120 Hours Behind Bars” Season 1 (Discovery)

“Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare” (HBO)

“The Ultimate Baking Championship” Season 1 (Food Network)

March 12

“Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew” Season 2

“Save My Skin” Season 5 (TLC)

“Work on the Wild Side” Season 2 (Animal Planet)

March 13

“Diners Drive-Ins and Dives” Season 53 (Food Network)

“Mira: Life After Divorce” Season 1 (HBO)

March 14

“The Kitchen” Season 40 (Food Network)

March 16

“Born to Bowl” (HBO)

“Property Brothers: Under Pressure” Season 1 (HGTV)

March 17

“Paranormal Revenge” Season 1 (TRVL)

“The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?” (CNN)

March 18

“7 Little Johnstons, Season 17” (TLC)

March 19

“Assassination in the Valley of the Kings” (Discovery)

“Colosio: Political Assassination” (HBO)

March 20

“House Hunters” Volume 11, Season 252 (HGTV)

March 21

“The Pioneer Woman” Season 40 (Food Network)

March 22

“Girl Meets Farm” Season 15 (Food Network)

“Iyanu” Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

“The Comeback” Season 3 (HBO)

March 24

“The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: The Rise of Christian Nationalism” (CNN)

March 25

“Moonshiners True Crime & Shine” Specials (Discovery)

March 26

“Boom Box: Beats and Betrayal”

“Mysteries of the Abandoned” Season 13 (Discovery)

March 27

“From the World of John Wick: Ballerina” (Lionsgate)

“Privileges” Season 1 (HBO)

March 30

“The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper: 50 Years of Apple” (CNN)

March 31

“The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Immigration Crackdown: A Year of Enforcement” (CNN)